Meteor strike in Prince Edward Island: Atlantic Canada’s astronomy hot spots

Hitting the news in the last few days, a doorbell camera captured the historic moment a meteorite struck outside a home on Prince Edward Island, Canada – the first ever recorded. Scattering dust and producing audible impact sounds, this is “a historic first”, according to University of Alberta scientist Chris Herd.

The phenomenon took place in Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island. Situated in the easterly region of Atlantic Canada, the wider area is no stranger to space activity and offers some of the most pristine and awe-inspiring night skies in the world, thanks to its designated Dark-Sky Preserves. These protected areas are committed to reducing light pollution, providing visitors with unparalleled stargazing experiences while preserving the natural nocturnal environment for wildlife. With the planetary alignment of Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn visible between Jan. 21 and Feb. 21, now is a great time stargaze!

Here are the top spots in Atlantic Canada’s four provinces – Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island – to catch the night sky:

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site in Nova Scotia is a prime destination for night sky enthusiasts. As the province's only Dark-Sky Preserve, Kejimkujik boasts some of the darkest skies on the eastern seaboard. Visitors can immerse themselves in Mi’kmaw culture, explore ancient canoe routes, and witness the brilliance of the Milky Way arching overhead.

Mount Carleton Provincial Park, New Brunswick

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Terra Nova National Park invites guests to experience the night sky as Newfoundland’s earliest communities did. This Dark-Sky Preserve offers unique opportunities to observe celestial wonders in a setting free from urban light interference.

New Brunswick is home to two Dark-Sky Preserves: Fundy National Park and Kouchibouguac National Park. Fundy National Park, renowned for the world's highest tides, also provides exceptional stargazing experiences. Kouchibouguac National Park offers a blend of coastal beauty and dark skies, making it a perfect spot for observing stars and the natural nocturnal environment.

Despite not possessing an official Dark-Sky Preserve, visitors to Prince Edward Island can star gaze with minimal light pollution and breathtaking natural settings. Top spots like Cavendish Beach and Greenwich in PEI National Park offer expansive horizons perfect for observing constellations and celestial events. North Rustico Beach and Tracadie Beach provide tranquil ocean backdrops, while French River’s elevated views enhance the experience. On clear nights, these locations transform into gateways to the cosmos, making PEI a must-visit for anyone seeking the magic of the night sky.

