Mexico travel warning: Brits warned as Tropical Storm Alberto hits Tamaulipas leaving 3 dead
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Tropical Storm Alberton is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamaulipas following a storm warning issued for the area.
The advice says authorities predict high winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding in the northeastern part of Mexico. There is also a significant risk of flooding and landslides in some areas.
In addition to Tamaulipas, heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Alberto is impacting large regions along the southeast coast of Mexico, including the Yucatán Peninsula, where flooding and mudslides are likely.
The advice says: “Heavy rainfall associated with the storm system is also affecting large regions along the southeast coast of Mexico, including the Yucutan Peninsula, with flooding and mudslides likely.”
According to CBS News, at least three people have died due to the storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm will continue to move westward before dissipating later in the day or on Thursday night.
As of 10.30 ET, the tropical depression was located approximately 95 miles west of Tampico, Mexico, and 280 miles southwest of Brownsville, Texas. The storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased to 35 miles per hour from 50 miles per hour earlier on Thursday. The storm is moving west at about 18 miles per hour. However, there is still a potential for "a tornado or two across parts of Deep South Texas."
Although all tropical storm warnings related to Alberto have been discontinued, the Texas coast is expected to receive about another inch of rain, while gusty winds are beginning to subside. Northern Mexico may experience an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, with the states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas potentially seeing up to 20 inches of rain in total.
