Miami International Airport: Man accused of stabbing transgender teenager 18 times with a 'butcher's knife'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexander Love, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder. He was denied bail at a Dade County court hearing on Monday (22 July).
According to the police, the victim was sitting on the floor in Terminal J at Miami International Airport, eating at around 11.30pm on Saturday (20 July) when the victim was attacked. It is alleged that the victim was stabbed 18 times, resulting in injuries to their arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs, before the assailant tried to throw the victim over the railings from the fourth-floor of the airport.
The teenager was able to run to safety, where the victim was treated for injuries. The teen was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s condition on Tuesday afternoon (23 July) was not available, according to NBC News.
According to local media, the stabbing caused panic and many passengers thought there was an active shooter at the airport. “It was pretty scary for a lot of people,” one passenger told WSVN Miami. “Everybody was just running.”
NBC News reports that Love was taken into custody shortly after the attack by Customs and Border Patrol, and officials said that at the police station, Love admitted to being involved in the attack and said he had become acquainted with the victim beforehand. Hate crime charges have not been ruled out because police have not been able to speak to the victim yet, a police spokesperson told NBC News. The incident is under investigation.
After the incident, airport officials said in a statement: “We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority”. Officials added that authorities responded immediately and the situation was swiftly contained.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.