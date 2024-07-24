Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 17-year-old transgender teenager was stabbed with a butcher’s knife at Miami International Airport.

Alexander Love, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder. He was denied bail at a Dade County court hearing on Monday (22 July).

According to the police, the victim was sitting on the floor in Terminal J at Miami International Airport, eating at around 11.30pm on Saturday (20 July) when the victim was attacked. It is alleged that the victim was stabbed 18 times, resulting in injuries to their arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs, before the assailant tried to throw the victim over the railings from the fourth-floor of the airport.

The teenager was able to run to safety, where the victim was treated for injuries. The teen was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s condition on Tuesday afternoon (23 July) was not available, according to NBC News.

According to local media, the stabbing caused panic and many passengers thought there was an active shooter at the airport. “It was pretty scary for a lot of people,” one passenger told WSVN Miami. “Everybody was just running.”

NBC News reports that Love was taken into custody shortly after the attack by Customs and Border Patrol, and officials said that at the police station, Love admitted to being involved in the attack and said he had become acquainted with the victim beforehand. Hate crime charges have not been ruled out because police have not been able to speak to the victim yet, a police spokesperson told NBC News. The incident is under investigation.