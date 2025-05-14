“Millionaire migration” sees HNWIs head from Ireland to Portugal

Lagos villa with private island

Portugal is drawing in high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from Ireland (and elsewhere), with its alluring combination of luxury properties, laidback lifestyle, superb gastronomy, incredible natural landscapes and year-round sunshine.

Last year, Henley & Partners projected Portugal would be the ninth most popular destination globally for relocating millionaires in 2024, with a net inflow of 800 high-net-worth individuals with liquid investable wealth of USD 1 million or more. This year, the firm reports that Lisbon alone is now home to 22,200 millionaires, 45 centi-millionaires and four billionaires, while Portugal’s sun-kissed Algarve region is home to 55 centi-millionaires.

“The opportunities for high-net-worth individuals in Portugal are excellent. From luxury resort living to generous tax incentives, Portugal has much that appeals to those seeking an ultra-high-end lifestyle, resulting in an unprecedented millionaire migration to the country.”

Christina Hippisley, General Manager of the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce

For those seeking an ultra-luxe mansion in the sunshine, real estate advisory The Agency (as featured in the hit Netflix show) will be present at the Moving to Portugal Show and Seminars in central Dublin on 22nd May. The firm is known for its exceptional properties, such as this exclusive eight-bedroom villa, which comes with its own private island in the charming Algarve town of Lagos. Fully renovated to combine historic charm with modern amenities, the home provides an oasis of luxury and tranquillity for anyone with a budget of €27M.

As an alternative to buying impressive coastal mansions, many buyers with large budgets in Portugal seek out land plots in prime locations. North Grove is a prime example of this. The 13 plots offer the chance to build within the Algarve’s popular lifestyle and wellness resort, Quinta do Lago.

Along with Vilamoura and Vale do Lobo, Quinta do Lago makes up the Algarve’s ‘Golden Triangle’ known for its high-end homes and luxury lifestyle. Each plot at North Grove provides impressive golf-front and pine grove views in a delightfully serene location, offering an ideal blend of tranquillity and easy access to the resort’s luxury facilities. Quinta do Lago will be exhibiting at the upcoming Moving to Portugal Show, providing attendees with the chance to find out more about North Grove in person.

“As a leading destination for high-net-worth individuals, Portugal continues to attract global interest thanks to its safety, lifestyle, climate and investor-friendly environment. The Algarve remains at the forefront, and Quinta do Lago stands out for its unparalleled luxury, privacy, and access to world-class golf and leisure amenities.

“We’re seeing strong demand from affluent buyers who not only want a beautiful home, but also a secure and appreciating investment. What’s particularly exciting is the demographic shift – more young families are now looking to relocate or invest here, drawn by the quality of life, international schools, and safe, outdoor-focused environment. With tax advantages, and year-round sunshine, Portugal offers an exceptional opportunity in one of Europe’s most sought-after markets.”

Marian Purcell, Team Leader and Luxury Real Estate Advisor, The Agency

Anyone wanting to find out more about Portugal’s status as one of Europe’s most enticing millionaire playgrounds is invited to attend the Moving to Portugal Show on 22nd May 2025, from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm, at the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. The event is free to attend, with registration required online in advance at https://Dublin-MTP.eventbrite.co.uk.