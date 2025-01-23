Minos Palace Resort, Crete: Revolutionary new wellbeing concept Nao

Nao, Minos Palace

Five-star Minos Palace Resort in Crete, a member of Bluegr Hotels & Resorts, proudly announces the opening of the transformational Nao longevity hub in May 2025. Nao is Greece’s newest luxury wellbeing destination, that offers a revolutionary, evidence-based approach integrating ancient healing practices with advanced diagnostics and treatments

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the words of Gina Mamidaki, the visionary CEO behind the project: “Nao has naturally emerged as a response to the global call for a happier and healthier world—a true embodiment of our deep commitment to care, sustainability, innovation, and excellence spanning more than 50 years.”

A New Era of Longevity

Situated at the heart of Minos Palace Resort, on a secluded private peninsula with 360° views of the Aegean, Nao is designed to inspire a lifestyle evolution. Derived from the ancient Greek word meaning “to flow”, Nao symbolises harmony and continuous transformation. At its core lies a pioneering approach to wellbeing, targeting the 12 Hallmarks of Ageing —the key biological processes that drive ageing—to guide guests in extending both their lifespan and health span.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nao, Minos Palace Resort

Each Nao journey is guided by the four foundational pillars of wellbeing: Nutrition, Sleep, Movement, and Self-Mastery, each embedding interventions that target specific aspects of the 12 Hallmarks of Ageing. Together, these create an integrated path to wellbeing, addressing physical, mental, and emotional health with precision and care.

Science-Driven, Ultra-Personalised Care

The first step of the Nao method is for guests to gain a deeper understanding of their health and wellbeing through scientific insights and advanced diagnostics. The process begins before their visit, with guests completing detailed questionnaires and undergoing initial diagnostic tests to inform their personalised journey. Upon arrival, additional advanced tests and expert consultations provide a comprehensive analysis of their health. Grounded in the latest longevity science, these tests target key biomarkers using state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. This data-driven approach allows Nao’s wellbeing team to craft tailored treatments, from custom meal plans and optimised sleep schedules to personalised fitness regimens and mindfulness practices. These programs address physical, mental, and emotional health, helping guests achieve their full potential.

Signature Therapies

Nao offers innovative therapies that blend cutting-edge technology with holistic approaches, including:

PBM Red Light Therapy for cellular regeneration and vitality

Cryotherapy to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vibroacoustic Therapy using sound frequencies to promote relaxation and better sleep

Functional Body Therapies, evidence-based treatments that blend advanced techniques with premium wellness products to restore balance and resilience

A Transformative Journey

Nao’s programs cater to diverse needs, offering options ranging from one-day explorations to comprehensive two-week immersions. Each program combines advanced diagnostics, cutting-edge treatments, and actionable lifestyle strategies to ensure guests leave not only revitalised but equipped with the tools to sustain their transformation.

An Unparalleled Setting for Longevity

Nestled on a serene private peninsula, Minos Palace Resort is an exclusive adults-only sanctuary offering 360° sea views, setting the scene for a peaceful, healing experience. Two restaurants offer sustainably locally sourced and seasonal menus as well as restorative ingredients with proven health benefits. Guests can also enjoy two exceptional bars offering expertly curated drinks by Baba au Rum — ranked among the World’s Top Bars. Activities range from water sports and tennis to scenic hikes and wellbeing classes, while tranquil gardens, a private beach, and an infinity pool reflect the boundless horizons. The hotel’s 121 rooms, bungalows, and 28 suites with private and shared pools, as well as the reception and the F&B areas were all completely refurbished in 2024. With the addition of Nao in 2025, Minos Palace Resort transcends into a leading luxury wellness destination, harmonising science, nature, and ultra-personalised care to help guests live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives.

Nightly rates at Minos Palace Resort start from £189.

For more information, visit www.minospalace.com

About Bluegr Hotels & Resorts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family-owned Bluegr Hotels & Resorts features some of the best hotels in Greece that combine the three pillars of quality tourism: exceptional service, hospitality excellence and breath-taking locations. With hotels in Crete and Athens, Bluegr Hotels & Resorts has diversified the concept of luxury hotels in Greece for more than 50 years.

The CEO, Ms Gina Mamidaki, has brought to life her vision of an innovative hospitality company that strives for excellence and inspires the younger generations of hospitality professionals. Under her creative vision and her commitment to sustainable growth, bluegr has become a pioneer in ‘barefoot luxury’, prioritising sustainability, simplicity, innovation, and authentic guest experiences.

Guided by a constant thirst for knowledge and a wholehearted belief in the inextricable connection between hospitality and culture, the G&A Mamidakis Foundation was established in the 1990’s. Its mission is to continually support and promote contemporary art and culture, foster lifelong learning and the transmission of knowledge to future generations. The art collection comprises more than 80 artworks by Greek and international artists, primarily large-scale site-specific sculptural installations designed for both outdoor and indoor spaces. The works are on permanent display at the Sculpture Garden of Minos Beach Art Hotel and in various indoor and outdoor areas of Minos Palace Resort. The collection is constantly growing, as every year with the awarding of the annual Art Prize it is enriched with the works of the winning artists.

Bluegr strives for a continuous journey of excellence and outlines a comprehensive plan of initiatives for ethical, responsible, and sustainable business practices. The eco-culture and sustainability philosophy is built around the four pillars of: Environment; Solidarity & Volunteerism; Cultural Heritage; and Sustainable Education. Bluegr’s key commitments are sustainable luxury, supporting local communities, responsible waste management, and protecting natural resources.