Mohsen al-Zahrani: Saudia Airlines cabin manager dies of heart attack mid-flight from Jeddah to London
Mohsen al-Zahrani, was reported to have been on active duty as the cabin manager on an international route from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to Heathrow Airport on June 26.
The flight, SV119, was forced to make an emergency landing in Cairo, Egypt, where al-Zahrani was pronounced dead after suffering a fatal heart attack.
In a statement, Saudia described the incident as “a painful moment in which we have lost one of our loyal colleagues.” “Our heartfelt condolences go out to al-Zahrani’s family, colleagues, and friends,” the airline said, adding that he had been “a model of commitment, integrity, and professionalism.”
The airline also confirmed it is working closely with the Saudi embassy in Egypt to complete all necessary procedures related to al-Zahrani’s passing.
