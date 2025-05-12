Molly-Mae-worthy holidays

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
12th May 2025, 1:11pm
Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Dubaiplaceholder image
Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Dubai
Following the release of Part 2 of Molly-Mae Hague's documentary series, Behind It All, Holiday Hypermarket has shared some Molly-Mae-worthy holiday deals.

Molly-Mae fans have been eager to emulate her luxurious lifestyle, particularly her recent family holiday in Dubai. The documentary, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, offers an intimate look into Molly-Mae's personal and professional life, including her reconciliation with partner Tommy Fury. Their Dubai getaway, featured in the series, showcased the couple enjoying quality time with their daughter, Bambi, against the backdrop of opulent resorts and pristine beaches .

For those who may not have Hague's budget when it comes to holidays, Holiday Hypermarket has shared a range of Instagram-worthy holiday deals that strive for the approval of Molly-Mae herself. All packages include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers.

14 Nights in Dazzling Dubai from £1,062pp

  • Staying at the Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef
  • Departs on 8th June from London Heathrow
  • Bed and breakfast board basis
  • Room upgrades available

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/57792/canopy-by-hilton-dubai-al-seef?holidayId=22193977932&searchId=52788808111&beach=true

7 Nights in Gorgeous Greece from £944pp

  • Staying at the Meltemi Excelsior Suites and Spa
  • Departs on 7th June from Birmingham
  • Bed and breakfast board basis
  • Staying in a Suite with Balcony or Terrace and Private Whirlpool

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/46224/meltemi-excelsior-suites-and-spa?holidayId=22194771471&searchId=52801381703&beach=true

7 nights in Magical Mexico from £1,053pp

  • Staying at the Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
  • Departing on 17th May from Glasgow
  • All inclusive board basis
  • Staying in a Luxury Junior Suite with Whirlpool Bath

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/45863/hideaway-at-royalton-riviera-cancun,-an-autograph-collection-all-inclusive-reso?holidayId=22194784719&searchId=52801530207&beach=true

