Money Expert Reveals the One Travel Trick That Doubles Your Holiday Without Doubling the Cost

Beach holiday

As British holidaymakers look ahead to summer 2025, a money-saving expert has revealed the one travel trick that could double your experience – without doubling your budget.

There might be a cost-of-living crisis, but us Brits aren’t willing to give up our holidays. However, we are rethinking how we travel, to make sure we get the most value for money. According to Deloitte’s 2024 travel outlook, we’re seeking more meaningful trips, while Expedia’s latest “Unpack '25” trend backs the rise of “treat yourself travel” – holidays packed with unforgettable experiences at great value.

But the question remains: how can you make your money go further while still getting more from your travels?

Now, a money expert working with PayingTooMuch, the online comparison platform for travel insurance, has lifted the lid on a savvy holiday hack that’s helping Brits max out their memories without maxing out their budget.

“Double down on your holiday destinations, combining multiple stops into one unforgettable trip”, says money expert, Hannah Mayfield. “You save on flights, airport transfers and avoid extra booking fees - all while enjoying completely different destinations in one go. Combining contrasting experiences, like a vibrant city escape with a blissful beach retreat, is the one tip I always give to people who want more holiday for less money, especially those travelling long haul to make the most out of the journey”

She adds: “My only watch out? It’s crucial to make sure you’re fully covered for all parts of your journey. Different destinations can mean varying travel risks and medical costs, so comprehensive travel insurance is more important than ever to protect your plans and your bank balance, should the worst happen whilst you’re away. But the good news is that just one policy can cover you, meaning more savings”.

This year, PayingTooMuch analysed dozens of city-and-beach pairings that are no more than four hours apart. Destinations were ranked by affordability (excluding return flights), uniqueness, and bucket-list appeal.

The result? A top five list of twin-centre escapes that pack double the punch, for a fraction more than a single-stop holiday:

Hanoi & Cat Ba, Vietnam – Street food and stunning coastlines Zagreb & Rijeka, Croatia – Culture and the crystal-clear Adriatic Manila & Puerto Galera, Philippines – Big-city buzz meets island bliss Colombo & Bentota, Sri Lanka – Ancient temples to golden beaches Marrakech & Essaouira, Morocco – From spice markets to sea breezes