More than two-thirds of Brits call for UK-wide pavement parking ban

Motoring experts are calling for clearer guidance and further enforcement of pavement parking laws, as new survey findings reveal strong public support for a UK-wide ban.

This comes after a recent survey of a 1,000 British adults, collated by Tiger.co.uk, revealed more than two-thirds (68%) of Brits believe pavement parking should be banned across the UK.

The research also uncovered a worrying lack of awareness, with one in five Brits admitting they didn’t know pavement parking is already illegal in London and Scotland.

Pavement parking poses a serious risk to safety, as it could force pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments, and parents with pushchairs, into the road. It could also cause access issues for emergency response vehicles.

Currently, pavement parking is banned in London and Scotland and can result in a fine of up to £130 in the capital and £100 in Scotland. Elsewhere in the UK, the rules are less clear, leaving some drivers understandably confused.

The Highway Code Rule 244 states that outside of the restricted areas, drivers should not park on the pavement unless a sign permits it, meaning it is advisory and not backed up by any legislation.

However, Rule 242 states drivers must not leave their vehicles in a dangerous position or where they cause any unnecessary obstruction of the road. This rule can be enforced and may result in a fixed penalty notice.

This lack of clarity means that many drivers may be unaware they are putting others at risk, or that they could face fines under certain conditions.

Until stricter regulations are introduced, drivers are encouraged to be mindful of where they park and to avoid blocking pavements, especially in residential areas and near schools, hospitals and care facilities.

Ian Wilson, Managing Director and car insurance expert at Tiger.co.uk said: “Pavement parking can be incredibly dangerous for pedestrians, especially those with mobility issues or young children in prams.

“With two-thirds of Brits calling for a UK-wide ban, the issue appears to be of substantial concern.

“There also seems to be confusion around the current laws, with one in five respondents saying they didn’t know pavement parking is already illegal in London and Scotland.

“It’s clear we need stricter and more consistent laws across the country to produce a more unified approach to this road safety issue.

“Increased awareness and larger fines for those in violation of the parking laws could improve road safety dramatically.”

