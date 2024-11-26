Most popular UK Christmas markets: Online searches surge by 68%

Scenic night cityscape of Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens during Christmas season.

As Christmas markets begin to open across the United Kingdom, new research has revealed that searches for Christmas markets and related keywords have risen by 68% from 2021 to 2023.

Lucia, who conducted the study, analysed over 300 keywords relating to Christmas markets including ‘Christmas markets near me’, and ‘best Christmas markets’ revealing that searches have risen by 104% in Scotland outpacing the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland came second (90%), and Wales was third (82%).

Although coming in at the bottom, England still saw a significant rise of 55%.

Looking into the most searched Christmas markets in the UK, York Christmas Market topped the list beating the likes of London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Manchester Christmas Market by a clear margin with 90,500 average monthly searches in total.

Edinburgh Christmas Market came second (74,000), and Bath Christmas Market came third (60,500).

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia, who conducted the research, said: “Seeing the high rise in searches relating to Christmas markets in the UK shows the continued festive appeal to people across the nation.

“The findings from this data are a testament to the unique charm and festive atmosphere that draws visitors to Christmas markets across the United Kingdom each year. The surge in interest underscores a broader trend, with more people actively seeking out festive experiences close to home.”