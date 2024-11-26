Most popular UK Christmas markets: Online searches surge by 68%
Lucia, who conducted the study, analysed over 300 keywords relating to Christmas markets including ‘Christmas markets near me’, and ‘best Christmas markets’ revealing that searches have risen by 104% in Scotland outpacing the rest of the UK.
Northern Ireland came second (90%), and Wales was third (82%).
- Scotland 104%
- Northern Ireland 90%
- Wales 82%
- England 55%
Although coming in at the bottom, England still saw a significant rise of 55%.
Looking into the most searched Christmas markets in the UK, York Christmas Market topped the list beating the likes of London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Manchester Christmas Market by a clear margin with 90,500 average monthly searches in total.
- York Christmas Market 90,500
- Edinburgh Christmas Market 74,000
- Bath Christmas Market 60,500
- Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market 60,500
- Manchester Christmas Market 60,500
- London's Hyde Park Winter Wonderland 60,500
- Winchester Christmas Market 40,500
- Liverpool Christmas Market 22,200
- Chester Christmas Market 18,100
- Belfast Christmas Market 12,100
Edinburgh Christmas Market came second (74,000), and Bath Christmas Market came third (60,500).
Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia, who conducted the research, said: “Seeing the high rise in searches relating to Christmas markets in the UK shows the continued festive appeal to people across the nation.
“The findings from this data are a testament to the unique charm and festive atmosphere that draws visitors to Christmas markets across the United Kingdom each year. The surge in interest underscores a broader trend, with more people actively seeking out festive experiences close to home.”