Moving to the US? Live in these districts for the best education

A new study has revealed the best school districts in the US, with Buford City Schools taking first place.

Online tutoring marketplace Wiingy analyzed a total of 12 key factors using data from Niche, converting letter grades into numerical scores out of 12 for nine categories such as academics, clubs and activities, and resources and facilities. Math and reading proficiency scores were also included in the analysis, as well as the average review rating for each district.

Buford City Schools, Georgia, is named as the best school district in America, with a final score of 9.31 out of 10.

Impressively, Buford City Schools scores a perfect 12 in eight out of nine Niche categories, with only diversity scoring 11.

70% of students are proficient at math, leading to a score of 8.40. The district has a 96% graduation rate among 12th graders and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. In terms of reviews, Buford City Schools has a 4.5 out of 5 rating, earning the district a score of 10.80. One reviewer said that the schools provide “rigorous academics, exceptional educators, and comprehensive support services to ensure every student thrives.”

Scarsdale Union Free School District, New York, is second, with a final score of 9.21 out of 10.

The district earns the highest possible score of 12 for five out of the nine Niche categories. These are academics, teachers, college preparation, administration, and food.

A massive 89% of students in the district are proficient at math, the highest of any district in the top 10, resulting in a score of 10.68. 85% of students are proficient in reading, the second-highest of any district in the top 10, leading to another high score of 10.20.

In third is Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125, Illinois, with a final score of 9.17 out of 10.

For seven out of nine Niche categories, this district earns a score of 12. Only diversity and sports do not, receiving scores of 9 and 11, respectively.

72% of students are proficient in math and reading, resulting in a score of 8.64 for both factors. The district has a rating of 4.5 out of 5, which leads to a score of 10.80.

Eanes Independent School District, Texas, is fourth, with a final score of 9.10 out of 10.

The district earns a score of 12 in the following categories: academics, teachers, college preparation, clubs and activities, sports, and food. 83% of students are proficient in reading, receiving a score of 9.96, and 77% of students are proficient in math, receiving a score of 9.24.

Ladue School District, Missouri, and Radnor Township School District, Pennsylvania, are joint fifth, with a final score of 9.04 out of 10.

Ladue School District receives a score of 12 for academics, college preparation, clubs and activities, food, and resources and facilities. 70% of students are proficient in reading, leading to a score of 8.40.

Radnor Township earns the top score of 12 for the categories of academics, teachers, college preparation, sports, and food. It also has the joint-highest percentage of students who are proficient in reading in the top 10 districts at 88%, receiving a score of 10.56.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District, New York, ties with Syosset Central School District, New York, for sixth, with a final score of 9.00 out of 10.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District earns a score of 12 for academics, teachers, college preparation, and clubs and activities. 76% of students are proficient in math, resulting in a score of 9.12.

In five Niche categories, academics, teachers, college preparation, clubs and activities, and administration, Syosset Central receives a score of 12. 87% of students are proficient in math, the fourth-highest in the top 10, resulting in a score of 10.44.

Seventh is Novi Community School District, Michigan, with a final score of 8.96 out of 10. The district earns a score of 12 for four Niche categories: academics, college preparation, clubs and activities, and food.

Glenbrook High School District 225, Illinois, is eighth, with a final score of 8.86 out of 10.

West Lafayette Community School Corporation, Indiana ties with Roslyn Union Free School District, New York, for ninth, with a final score of 8.79 out of 10, while East Williston Union Free School District, New York, rounds out the top 10 with a score of 8.78 out of 10.

Asit Biswal, CEO of Wiingy, commented on the findings, “School quality remains one of the top influences on where families choose to live. According to a 2023 report from the National Association of Realtors, 26% of recent home buyers said school district quality impacted their decision, rising to 40% among buyers with children under 18.

“In the best ranked districts, math and reading proficiency often exceed 70%, a huge jump compared to national averages of 38% and 31%, respectively.

“These districts don’t just excel at academics, but also provide quality, well-rounded education across the board, and prepare students extremely well for life beyond school.”