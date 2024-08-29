‘Must-do’ Algarve experiences for the autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Algarve in southern Portugal is idyllic during autumn with sunny days and temperatures a comfortable 18 - 23°C. With that in mind Algarve Tourism has compiled a list of ‘must do’ experiences for the autumn months to discover new walking routes, an alternative side to the region and its hidden gems and visit special events.

New Hiking Routes & Escaping the Crowds

- Demons Creek Walkway is a new hiking route located in the hills of Monchique offering visitors access to unique sites that have been previously inaccessible, as well as incredible scenery and stunning nature. The suspension bridge, a highlight on the route crosses the gorge known as Barranco do Demo and provides an excellent view of the surrounding landscape. The wooden walkway is part of a wider pedestrian route that connects the village of Alferce to Cerro do Castelo de Alferce.

- Keen walkers should head to the western coast where the Costa Vicentina is Europe’s last wild coastline, with no big developments and very few urban areas. The national park extends north up the edge of Portugal and Rota Vicentina, which is an association of 200 local businesses, has introduced 750km of hiking trails and 1000km of rural cycling routes to enjoy. Protected by strict environmental laws, this is the best-preserved coast in the Algarve. Hikers can create their own combination of the three trails, the Historical Way, Fishermen’s Trail and the 24 Circular routes.

Estaminé, a secret treasure of a restaurant dishing up fresh seafood

Getting up close to nature

- Visit Sagres for the ultimate bird watching experience for the annual Birdwatching Festival taking place from 3-6 October. A hotspot for biodiversity, Sagres is a verdant region in the western point of the Algarve, and the main crossing point in Portugal for migratory birds, enroute to their final destination of Africa. In previous years, 169 species were seen during the festival such as the Lanner Falcon (Falco biarmicus), the Rüppell's Vulture (Gyps rueppelli), The Red-Breasted Flycatcher (Ficedula parva), the Yellow Browed Warbler (Phylloscopus inornatus) and much more.

- Cruising around Ria Formosa National Park is the perfect way to switch off and unwind as you admire the breath-taking nature that surrounds you. This maze of canals, islands, marshes, and barrier islands, stretching 60kms along the Algarve coast is also a beautiful spot for nature watching.

For Foodies

- The town of Aljezur in the north west of the region is once again hosting its much-anticipated Sweet Potato Festival in November. The unique event dedicated to celebrate and highlight the local ‘Lyra’ variety which makes the borough’s sweet potatoes such a sought-after product. Expect cooking demonstrations, sweet competitions, stalls selling regional products, and musical entertainment.

- Embark on a short boat ride to Estaminé, a secret treasure of a restaurant dishing up fresh seafood with 360° views over the Ria Formosa and the Atlantic Ocean that only locals know about. It is nestled on a picturesque, deserted island just off the coast of Faro. The restaurant prides itself on its commitment to sustainability, utilizing solar energy to power the entire infrastructure and their very own drinking water production plant.

Secret beaches and coves to try for a dip

After the hot summer months, the sea temperature is at its highest in the Autumn, so it’s a great time to enjoy a swim in a small cove.

- Praia do Carvalho beach in Lagoa is a little gem located between Porches and Carvoeiro. Anticipation grows on the approach, as the beach is accessed through a tunnel dug into the rock. Parking is available nearby.

- Praia do Paraíso beach in Carvoeiro or Paradise beach deserves its name. To reach this pretty little cove head down the long staircase down the cliff. At high tide the size of the beach is reduced but it’s a wonderful spot for a swim with crystal clear waters.

Getting Adventurous

- A breath-taking guided Kayak tour with Blue Fleet in Ponta De Piedade will navigate you through a labyrinth of caves, arches, rock formations and secret beaches, allowing you to discover the beauty of the Portuguese coastline at sea level. And you’ll be free to soak in all the beauty as an experienced guide gives you the necessary tips and techniques to navigate your kayak safely through the caves.

- With its emerald waters and waves, the Algarve reigns as one of Europe’s greatest surfing playgrounds. If you want to break a wave or two, Freeride Surf School in Sagres, the most south-western point in Portugal, is the perfect choice for your surf holiday. From group lessons to private lessons or surf guides, the surf school has the best team of professionals for surfers at any skill level.

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt