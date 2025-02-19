Mystery Harry Potter holiday launches in Scotland

Unsplash

Magic awaits with a 'Sorting Hat Holiday'

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel company MyUKTour - famous for its bespoke, Bentley chauffeured tours across Britain and Europe (including its viral Wetherspoons Grand Tour) - are now giving Harry Potter fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the Wizarding World sites in the UK with 4 mystery itineraries - each inspired by the four Hogwarts houses.

However, unlike standard tours, before embarking on the tour, aspiring witches and wizards will be asked to answer a series of questions to unlock which of the four tours they’ll be attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four tours will visit locations synonymous with the books and films, but will offer up to 3 unique, magical activities bespoke to the houses.

House-specific activities may include

Reptile experience

Archery

Badger watching

Potion making

Poison Garden

Stargazing in the Highlands

Location highlights include:

London Zoo - where Harry first used Parsletongue

Leadenhall Market -

Millenium Bridge -

Christ Church College -

Hardwick Hall -

Durham Cathedral -

Alnwick Castle -

Loch Etive -

Glenfinnan Viaduct - used by Hogwarts Express

A spokesperson from MyUkTour said “At MyUKTour, we believe that Harry Potter is more than just a story - it’s a magical world woven into the very fabric of British culture. From bustling London streets to the misty Scottish Highlands, the journey of Harry and his friends has transformed already iconic British landmarks into places of mystery, magic and adventure.

“The magic goes beyond the spells and potions, it’s in the cobbled courtyards, ancient castles and awe-inspiring landscapes of the UK. When our guest step into Alnwick Castle or cross the Millenium Bridge, they’re stepping into a story that feels so authentically British.

“Our tour brings the spirit of Hogwarts to life by taking fans beyond the pages and the screen into a captivating, real-world journey. We invite you to experience Britain through the eyes of witches and wizards because here, magic is truly around every corner.”