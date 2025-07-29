National Express adds 10,000 extra seats on Southampton to London services to meet summer demand

Scheduled coach operator National Express is adding extra capacity on its services between Southampton and London to meet increased demand for summer travel.

The nation’s leading coach operator is adding 10,000 extra seats on its popular 032 service between Southampton, London Heathrow Airport and London Victoria over the busy summer period. It comes as the coach operator has seen a 39% increase in passengers since the new timetable launched on 4 July 2025.

National Express currently operates 14 services a day, with the fastest journey between Southampton and Heathrow reaching the airport in 1 hour 35 minutes, and from Southampton to London Victoria in 2 hours 35 minutes. Advance fares are available from £5.20 one way.

Helen Smyth, Commercial Director - Airports at National Express, said: “As the nation’s number one scheduled coach operator, we have the flexibility to add extra capacity on our busiest intercity and airport routes to meet demand. We’re making it even easier for savvy holidaymakers to enjoy the best of summer, whether they’re exploring the UK’s top destinations or jetting off abroad - with our brilliant coach drivers taking them right to the terminal door.

“Our services are great value, you’re guaranteed a comfortable seat, and most importantly, reliable journeys that get you where you need to be. With demand high and tickets selling fast, we’re encouraging customers to book early to avoid disappointment.”

In addition to increased services, National Express is helping families travel for less this summer with its Kids Go Free offer. Until the end of September, up to three children aged 15 and under can travel for free with a fare-paying adult. Tickets can be booked at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free, using the promo code KIDSFREE.

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB power sockets and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.