National seat belt use rate: Where are Americans failing to buckle up?

A new study reveals that New Jersey has the lowest rate of seat belt use in the United States.

The research by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law analyzed state data for seat belt use rates from 2016 to 2023 for each U.S. state via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Average seat belt use was calculated to identify the states where Americans are least likely to buckle up while driving.

New Jersey leads the nation in seat belt non-compliance, with an average use rate of just 73.30% among its 1,456,500 licensed drivers. That is nearly 17 percentage points below the national average of 90.38%. From 2016 to 2023, the Garden State documented the lowest seat belt use among drivers (67.60) in 2017 while the highest (77.90%) was in 2023.

Michigan ranks second with an average seat belt use rate of 78.57% across its substantial population of 6,986,587 licensed drivers — nearly 12 percentage points lower than the national average of 90.38%. From 2016 to 2023, the Great Lakes State showed inconsistent compliance, with rates ranging from a low of 73.70% in 2017 to a high of 80.40% in 2023.

South Dakota ranks third with an average seat belt use rate of 79.68% among its 603,643 licensed drivers — more than 10 percentage points below the national average. Between 2016 and 2023, the Mount Rushmore State recorded the lowest seat-belt use (68.30%) in 2020 and reached 91.00% in 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Simmrin Law commented:

"The study highlights that states such as New Jersey, Michigan, and South Dakota reported some of the lowest seat belt compliance rates in the U.S.

"Failing to wear a seat belt significantly increases the risk of fatal injuries in traffic accidents. These low compliance rates are particularly concerning given that seat belts are proven to reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants.

"State leaders and policymakers can increase public awareness about the importance of seat belt use, and consider strengthening seat belt laws to primary enforcement status in states where they remain secondary violations."

Missouri takes the fourth position with an average seat belt use rate of 79.73% among its 1,968,907 licensed drivers, trailing the national average by over 10 percentage points. Missouri recorded the lowest use of 77.90% in 2016 and the highest of 82.20% in 2023.

Arkansas ranks fifth with an average seat belt use rate of 79.86% across its 4,791,450 licensed drivers. The Natural State reported the lowest seat belt use of 75.10% in 2016 to a high of 84.20% in 2021.

Virginia (6th) documented an average seat belt use rate of 80.61%, followed by Nevada (7th) at 81.23%, Louisiana (8th) at 81.26%, Wyoming (9th) at 81.60%, and Ohio (10th) at 81.63%.

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With the Lowest Seat-Belt Use Rate State Average (2016-2023) Number of licensed drivers Rank New Jersey 73.30% 1,456,500 1 Michigan 78.57% 6,986,587 2 South Dakota 79.68% 603,643 3 Missouri 79.73% 1,968,907 4 Arkansas 79.86% 4,791,450 5 Virginia 80.61% 543,057 6 Nevada 81.23% 6,822,902 7 Louisiana 81.26% 3,278,143 8 Wyoming 81.60% 421,473 9 Ohio 81.63% 8,030,421 10

