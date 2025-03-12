National White Water Centre in Frongoch: Wet and wild 40 years in business for white water attraction

Launched in 1985, Canolfan Tryweryn, the National White Water Centre in Frongoch, Gwynedd, is one of the most popular activities in North Wales, welcoming up to 40,000 visitors annually

AN ICONIC adventure attraction is celebrating a wet and wild 40 years in business.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 1985, Canolfan Tryweryn, the National White Water Centre in Frongoch, Gwynedd, is one of the most popular activities in North Wales, welcoming up to 40,000 visitors annually.

Employing a team of eight full time and 40+ freelance staff, the beloved not-for-profit organisation - on the banks of Afon Tryweryn - looks set for one of its busiest seasons yet, with a series of events and activities planned to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a wide range of white-water adventure sports, Canolfan Tryweryn has expanded to include a café, modern changing facilities, a kayak shop, a children's play area and the Tryweryn Trail, a picturesque riverside walk.

And as well as welcoming the public throughout the year – notably in the warmer summer months – Operations Manager Bledd Lloyd says they are focused on attracting more corporate clients for team-building exercises and group bookings, including stag and hen parties.

"White water rafting, canoeing, canyoning and kayaking are adrenaline-fuelled activities but also very safe with us on this river for anyone aged 12 and above,” said Bledd.

“We also have a fun family session suitable for 10-year-olds on a river section where the rapids are gentler, and our only non-negotiable for all rafters is that they can swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have the very best, trained guides – some are themselves world class competitive kayakers - who know in advance which lines and positions to take to maximise the fun and still keep the session safe.

“This is one of the many reasons we have been so successful over the years, in addition to our stunning surroundings and natural river flow - the water we raft in is essentially drinking water released straight out of the dam.”

He added: "The profit we make is pumped back into the development and future of Welsh paddle sports, making a massive contribution to Wales's reputation and success in kayaking internationally.

“Having a world class kayaking venue in North Wales allows our homegrown talent to hone the skills needed to compete on the international stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bledd says that ethos and growth of the centre’s reputation has attracted an “incredible community of paddlers” from across the UK and beyond, who come back year after year to enjoy the river, which was first used to host the 1981 Wildwater Canoeing World Championships.

"These sports have grown and grown in popularity; it’s now a multi-generational activity, which wasn't the case when the centre was founded,” he said.

“Many of the local youngsters who came here with their parents are now qualified guides and kayak coaches themselves.”

Bledd added: “Canolfan Tryweryn has provided a knock-on effect for the local economy, which is fantastic, and I know is welcomed by businesses in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For our history to now stretch over four decades is quite incredible. We are so proud of our place at the heart of Gwynedd in North Wales, the adventure capital of the UK - long may that continue."

The centre has been lauded in recent times for its inclusivity, notably in supporting disabled visitors.

Awards from North Wales Deaf Association and a place in the Lonely Planet's Accessible Travel Guide are testament to that, as was their contribution to the development of a postural support system designed specifically for people who require assistance with seated balance.

"Looking back on the changes we have made since opening, they are significant," said Bledd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have moved with the times off the water and welcomed people of all ages and backgrounds, from all over the world, while striving to remain at the forefront of advances in technology and health and safety legislation.

"For many years we have been running and creating rescue and first aid courses, delivering accredited training to multiple organisations, including the emergency services, another area where we have seen significant growth. Many of these come from across the UK for their own water rescue training and flood rescue techniques."

He added: "We were the UK's first white water rafting venue and are still the best as nobody can offer what we can, a thrilling experience in a truly natural location, with river levels enhanced by extra water from the dam releases.

"We've been here for the last 40 years, and we look forward to many years to come, going from strength to strength."