Mesmerizing scenery of a rock formation in Yosemite National Park, United States

A new study has revealed Arches National Park in Utah as the most popular national park in the United States.

Nature’s Finest: America’s Top-Rated National Parks in 2025

Arches National Park leads the list with a popularity score of 82.65 out of 100, making it the most loved national park in America right now.

Yosemite National Park secures second place with a popularity score of 79.58 out of 100.

Kobuk Valley National Park is one of the least-reviewed, with only 42 reviews on Tripadvisor (4.5 rating) and 107 reviews on Google (4.6 rating), making it one of the most secluded national parks in the U.S.

Lake in Yosemite National Park in California, the USA

The research by luxury villa rental Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, analyzed Tripadvisor and Google data for all 62 national parks across the U.S. Reviews and ratings from both platforms were scored and recorded for each state to reveal the most popular across the U.S.

Arches National Park in Utah ranks first with a total popularity score of 82.65 out of 100.

With a stellar TripAdvisor rating of 4.8 from 11,045 reviews and a consistent Google rating of 4.8 across 28,501 user reviews, Arches stands out as the most favored national park in 2025.

Yosemite National Park in California takes the second spot, earning a popularity score of 79.58 out of 100. Yosemite maintains an impressive TripAdvisor rating of 4.7 from 6,783 reviews, paired with a Google rating of 4.8 across a remarkable 50,502 Google reviews.

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah ranks third with a total popularity score of 79.55 out of 100. The park achieves a top-tier TripAdvisor rating of 4.9 from 9,216 reviewers, complemented by a Google rating of 4.9 from 28,586 reviews.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, commented:

“The research reveals that the national parks like Arches, Yosemite, and Bryce Canyon have clearly carved out their place at the top, driven by thousands of glowing reviews and near-perfect ratings.

“These parks aren’t just scenic — they’re creating unforgettable experiences that visitors are eager to share. Their overwhelming digital presence is a testament to their growing popularity and impact in the travel space.”

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, situated in New York, secures the fourth position with a popularity score of 77.38 out of 100. With an impressive 77,750 Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating, it’s also backed by 1,939 TripAdvisor reviews, holding a 4.7-star rating.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii lands in fifth place, scoring 71.83 out of 100 in overall popularity. The park has received 12,411 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating, along with 8,770 TripAdvisor reviews at 4.7 stars

Zion National Park(Utah) takes the 6th spot with a popularity score of 71.17 out of 100, followed by Grand Canyon National Park(Arizona) at rank 7, earning 70.66. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming) comes in 8th with 66.27, just ahead of Grand Teton National Park(Wyoming) at 9th, which scored 62.70. Rounding out the top 10 is Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Tennessee), holding strong with a popularity score of 62.16 out of 100.

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 National Parks in the U.S. National Park Popularity Score out of 100 Rank Arches National Park 82.65 1 Yosemite National Park 79.58 2 Bryce Canyon National Park 79.55 3 Theodore Roosevelt National Park 77.38 4 Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park 71.83 5 Zion National Park 71.17 6 Grand Canyon National Park 70.66 7 Yellowstone National Park 66.27 8 Grand Teton National Park 62.70 9 Great Smoky Mountains National Park 62.16 10

