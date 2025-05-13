Nearly 9-year gap in life expectancy between U.S. states, study finds

The U.S. states with the lowest life expectancy

A new study has revealed significant geographic disparities in life expectancy across the United States, with residents of Hawaii living nearly nine years longer on average than those in Mississippi.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stem cell experts at DVC Stem have analyzed life expectancy data to determine which states have the highest longevity rates. The experts also looked at 36 metrics across seven categories - including healthcare access, cost of living, and senior wellness - to find out which states provide the best conditions for senior health and well-being (scored out of 100 based on their performance, with a higher score indicating healthier aging).

According to the findings, three out of the eight states with the highest life expectancy (accounting for ties) also rank among the top five for healthy aging.

The U.S. states with the highest life expectancy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five best states for healthy aging

Rank State Life expectancy (years) 1 Hawaii 80.7 2 Washington 79.2 3 Minnesota 79.1 =4 Massachusetts 79 =4 New Hampshire 79 =4 California 79 =5 Vermont 78.8 =5 Oregon 78.8

Hawaii leads the nation with a life expectancy of 80.7 years, outperforming all other states by a significant margin. The Aloha State also has low respiratory disease death rates, with only 45.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Washington comes next, with a life expectancy of 79.2 years. The state's residents benefit from high rates of preventative care, with 69.3% of seniors receiving flu immunizations.

Minnesota residents can expect to live 79.1 years on average, placing the state third in the rankings. The North Star State shows strong performance in healthcare access and mortality prevention, with only 55.1 deaths per 100,000 from respiratory diseases.

The U.S. states with the highest life expectancy

Massachusetts ties for fourth with a life expectancy of 79 years and has the highest percentage of adults who have had routine checkups within the past year at 80.9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hampshire also reports a life expectancy of 79 years, with 70.9% of seniors receiving flu vaccinations annually.

California matches New Hampshire and Massachusetts with a life expectancy of 79 years despite its large and diverse population. The Golden State performs exceptionally well in mortality and disease prevalence metrics, ranking fifth in this category.

Vermont ties for fifth place, with a life expectancy of 78.8 years, excelling in senior functional and cognitive health, with only 4.74% of seniors reporting serious cognitive difficulties.

Oregon also reports a life expectancy of 78.8 years, performing particularly well in healthcare costs and access, ranking 4th in this category.

The U.S. states with the lowest life expectancy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank State Life Expectancy (years) 1 Mississippi 71.9 2 West Virginia 72.8 3 Alabama 73.2 4 Louisiana 73.1 =5 Kentucky 73.8 =5 Tennessee 73.8 =5 Arkansas 73.8

On the other hand, Mississippi has the nation's lowest life expectancy at 71.9 years, nearly 9 years shorter than Hawaii – the state places 49th in senior wellness and preventative care with only 59.5% of seniors receiving flu immunizations.

West Virginia comes second, with residents living an average of 72.8 years, the second-lowest in the nation. The state has the highest deaths from heart attacks and strokes (238.81 per 100,000 people) and cancer (262.63 per 100,000 people) among all states.

Alabama comes next, with a life expectancy of 73.2 years. The state has the highest death rate from cardiovascular diseases at 216.86 per 100,000 residents and lands 47th for mortality and disease prevalence overall.

Louisiana residents have a life expectancy of 73.1 years, with only 53% of its senior residents immunized against flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas tie for the fifth-lowest position with life expectancies of 73.8 years. Kentucky and Arkansas show troubling rates of deaths from respiratory diseases (101.97 and 99.28 per 100,000 people, respectively), while Tennessee has significantly elevated death rates from heart attacks and strokes (203.70 per 100,000).

The five best states for healthy aging

Rank State Overall Score (Out of 100) 1 Vermont 67.11 2 Colorado 66.35 3 Washington 64.85 =4 South Dakota 63.67 =4 Minnesota 63.67 5 Maryland 63.62

The analysis revealed that Northern and Western states typically offer better environments for aging populations, with stronger healthcare systems and more favorable environmental conditions.

Despite tying for fifth in terms of life expectancy, Vermont is the best state for aging healthily, with an overall score of 67.11 points out of 100. The Green Mountain State ranked third for environmental factors (it has no days with unhealthy air quality), senior cognitive health, and healthcare costs and access.

The state also excels in senior wellness and preventive care, ranking sixth nationally as 75.1% of residents over 65 having had a routine checkup in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colorado claimed second place with 66.35 points, performing particularly well in mortality rates and disease prevalence, where it ranked third, with lower rates of deaths from heart attacks and strokes (103 per 100,000 people) compared to many states.

Despite not making it to the top five states with the best life expectancy, Colorado places eighth, with residents living an average of 78.3 years. The state also places second for retirement income and stability, with seniors enjoying an average household income of $111,096 per year (though the average personal income of Coloradans over 65 years old drops to $63,492), and an average pension income of $8,268.

Washington comes in third overall, with a score of 64.85 – the state placed second in terms of life expectancy. The Evergreen State also places second for environmental health, with people living there benefiting from excellent air quality and almost no days with unhealthy air, and sixth in healthcare costs and access, which means medical services are more affordable for seniors.

Other states that are among the best for healthy aging are South Dakota and Minnesota in fourth place, scoring 63.67, and Maryland in fifth, scoring 63.62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Louis A. Cona, medical director of DVC Stem, commented on the findings: “The regional patterns in our data show how dramatically location affects health outcomes as people age.

“Seniors living in top-performing states, like Vermont and Colorado, enjoy cleaner air, better preventive care access, and more secure retirement systems. All these advantages work together to protect cognitive function and reduce disease rates, leading to better and healthier aging.

“In terms of longevity, simple daily habits can dramatically improve your chances of living a longer, healthier life. Regular physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week can reduce mortality risk by up to 30%, but even modest changes like taking a 15-minute walk daily can add years to your life.

"Nutrition plays an equally important role. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins like the Mediterranean diet can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 25%. Limiting processed foods and added sugars is also one of the most impactful dietary changes anyone can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Social connections are another critical factor we see in longer-lived communities. People with strong social relationships have a 50% greater likelihood of survival compared to those with weaker social ties. Regular meaningful interaction with others significantly reduces stress hormones that accelerate aging.”