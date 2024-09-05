Nearly half of Brits admit to not speaking the local language when abroad

Heathrow Express, the fastest way to travel between Central London and Heathrow, is offering Brits the chance to brush up on their language skills and learn 15 travel-enriching phrases in just 15 minutes – the time it takes to get to Heathrow from London Paddington on the Heathrow Express.

The launch comes following research commissioned by the airport rail link, that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Brits would actually love to learn a local language while travelling, but don’t out of fear they’ll embarrass themselves (22 per cent).

Those who do speak a foreign language abroad feel happier (36 per cent)1 and proud of themselves (20 per cent)1. It’s also been revealed that whilst Brits are jetsetters, with almost half (48 per cent)1 of the nation regularly travelling abroad at least once per year, a similar number (42 per cent)1 don’t try to speak the local language abroad because they feel like they just aren’t good at languages.

While it’s often noted that Brits may not always learn the local dialect, according to the latest research from Heathrow Express, more than two in five Brits (43 per cent)1 do try to at least learn key phrases to get by. Some (29 per cent)1 go further by attempting key phrases and more than one in 10 (12 per cent)1 go as far to learn as much as possible and speak as fluently as possible when abroad.

With historical landmarks (50 per cent)1 uncovered as the most common hotspots Brits look to visit when travelling to another country, followed by places to try local delicacies (30 per cent)1, Heathrow Express is empowering passengers to learn how to speak the local language of their upcoming destination with its latest offering.

However, of those that do not attempt to speak the local language, a quarter (24%)1 admit they simply do not have the time. To help teach Brits the phrases they most wish they could ask, Heathrow Express has teamed up with 29-language speaker Wouter Corduwener to host 15-minute masterclasses. To book your spot in the free, virtual 15-minute masterclass, with Heathrow Express and Wouter Corduwener, head over to Heathrow Express’ Instagram for more information and experience your next trip like a local. Remember, spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wouter Corduwener, self-taught 29-language polyglot said: “It’s always been my goal to help motivate people to try to speak foreign languages. Whenever I speak to travellers they always tell me how much they enjoy speaking the local language and how they love to find hidden gems they’d never have discovered if they didn't have the confidence to ask locals.”

Daniel Edwards, Business Lead & Director at Heathrow Express, said: “We always want our passengers to kick start their holiday in the most enjoyable way – what's more fulfilling than to learn 15 phrases in the language of your upcoming destination all in just 15 minutes – the time it takes to get from London Paddington to Heathrow.”

To book tickets to travel from London Paddington to Heathrow in just 15 minutes from £152, head to: www.HeathrowExpress.com.