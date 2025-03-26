New data reveals the tipping rules and rates across Europe

Tipping at restaurant

The Easter Bank Holiday and summer holiday season is just around the corner. But before Brits embark on their jollies, it’s important to be aware of the cultural etiquette of the country they’re travelling to - and knowing about tipping culture is no exception to this.

With this in mind, the team at Trtl Travel has released new data on tipping customs all around Europe.

The full guide can be viewed here: uk.trtltravel.com/blogs/news/10-tipping-customs-around-the-world-you-need-to-know-about

France

Tipping is not mandatory in France, but if you decide to, it’s best to round up than calculate a certain percentage:

Restaurants and cafes — If a service charge isn't included, rounding up to the nearest euro or leaving a few extra euros is a nice way to say thank you.

— If a service charge isn't included, rounding up to the nearest euro or leaving a few extra euros is a nice way to say thank you. Taxi drivers — Rounding up the fare or adding a couple of euros for luggage assistance is appreciated.

— Rounding up the fare or adding a couple of euros for luggage assistance is appreciated. Hotel staff — Porters usually receive €1-€2 per bag, and housekeepers may get €2-€5 per night for great service.

— Porters usually receive €1-€2 per bag, and housekeepers may get €2-€5 per night for great service. Hairdressers and salons — Leaving a small tip of €1-€2 is common, especially if you're happy with the service.

Germany

While you don't need to leave a tip in Germany, it's appreciated in certain situations:

Restaurants and cafes — Leaving 5-10% of the bill is standard, or up to 15% for excellent service.

— Leaving 5-10% of the bill is standard, or up to 15% for excellent service. Hotels — Porters usually receive €1-€2 per bag, and €2-€4 per night is a nice tip for housekeeping.

— Porters usually receive €1-€2 per bag, and €2-€4 per night is a nice tip for housekeeping. Taxis & rideshares — Rounding up the fare or adding €1-€2 is typical.

Spain

There aren't any strict tipping rules in Spain, but here's where you might leave something extra:

Restaurants and cafes — Leaving a small tip of a few Euros or rounding up your bill is recommended if you've received great service, but double-check the bill to make sure you're not already being charged for service anyway.

— Leaving a small tip of a few Euros or rounding up your bill is recommended if you've received great service, but double-check the bill to make sure you're not already being charged for service anyway. Hotels — It's customary to leave a tip of between €1-€2 per night or bag.

Taxis and rideshares — A small tip for heavy luggage is appreciated but not essential.

— A small tip for heavy luggage is appreciated but not essential. Bars and casual eateries — Tipping isn't expected, but leaving small change is a polite way to say thanks.

— Tipping isn't expected, but leaving small change is a polite way to say thanks. Tour guides — A €5-€10 tip for a group tour guide is a common way to show your appreciation.

Greece

There's no pressure to tip in Greece, but here's where you might want to:

Restaurants and tavernas — If you're eating out at a high-end restaurant, leaving a 10-20% tip is a nice touch. In traditional tavernas, a couple of euros per person is customary.

— If you're eating out at a high-end restaurant, leaving a 10-20% tip is a nice touch. In traditional tavernas, a couple of euros per person is customary. Cafés & bars — There aren't any official rules about tipping, but leaving small change won't go unnoticed.

— There aren't any official rules about tipping, but leaving small change won't go unnoticed. Tour guides — A €5-€10 tip is a solid way to say thanks for a helpful tour.

Portugal

If you're planning a holiday in Portugal, here are some of the situations where you might want to think about tipping:

Restaurants and cafés — Rounding up the bill is the norm, or leaving 5-10% in higher-end restaurants. Just make sure you haven't already been charged for service on the bill.

— Rounding up the bill is the norm, or leaving 5-10% in higher-end restaurants. Just make sure you haven't already been charged for service on the bill. Hotels — A small tip of €1-€2 per night for housekeeping is a nice gesture.

— A small tip of €1-€2 per night for housekeeping is a nice gesture. Taxis & rideshares — Adding a couple of euros or rounding up your fare is common.

— Adding a couple of euros or rounding up your fare is common. Bars and casual eateries — Leaving the small change from your bill is a polite way to show appreciation.

Italy

There's no set rule to tip in Italy, but here's what's common:

Restaurants — Rounding up the bill or leaving €1-€2 is polite. In high-end restaurants, a 5–10% tip is more common.

— Rounding up the bill or leaving €1-€2 is polite. In high-end restaurants, a 5–10% tip is more common. Hotels — A few euros for housekeeping and €10-€20 for the concierge go a long way when staying in fancier hotels.

A few euros for housekeeping and €10-€20 for the concierge go a long way when staying in fancier hotels. Taxis and rideshares — While a tip isn't essential, leaving 5-10% of your fare is seen as polite

— While a tip isn't essential, leaving 5-10% of your fare is seen as polite Tour guides — For longer or private tours, a 5-10% tip is appreciated.