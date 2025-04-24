Newborn baby

A new study has revealed that New York is the most birthing-friendly state with the highest number of hospitals per 100,000 children, aged 0-4.

New Data Reveals Top 10 Birthing-Friendly States With Highest Concentration of Hospitals

New York is the best birthing-friendly state with 210.9 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4.

Virginia and Wisconsin rank second and third, providing 157.2 and 64.1 hospitals per 100,000 children between 0 and 4 years of age respectively.

Vermont has 1.6 birthing-friendly hospitals and medical centres per 100,000 children aged 0-4 – the lowest in the U.S.

The research by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed the birthing-friendly hospitals data for each state from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The study compared these figures to corresponding states' population of children aged 0-4 years to identify top 10 states with the highest concentration of birthing-friendly hospitals.

New York leads the nation as the best birth-friendly state, boasting the highest concentration of hospitals with 210.9 facilities per 100,000 children aged 0-4, which is nearly 764% above the national average of 24.4 per 100,000 children aged 0-4. With a population of 49,307 children in this age group, the Empire State maintains 104 birth-friendly hospitals, including Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake and Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Virginia stands second with 157.2 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, surpassing the national average by 544%. The Old Dominion provides 43 birth-friendly facilities serving its population of 27,348 young children in the same age group. Two popular birthing-friendly medical centers in this state are Sentara Careplex Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital.

Wisconsin ranks third for birth-friendly healthcare, offering 64.1 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4 — above the national average by 163%. The Badger State's 87,399 children in this demographic are served by 56 birth-friendly medical facilities, like Amery Hospital & Clinic and Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented,

“The study shows that states like New York, Virginia, and Wisconsin are some of the most birthing-friendly states across the U.S.

“Birthing-friendly hospitals in these states play a crucial role in enhancing the experiences and outcomes of childbirth for mothers and newborns. From prioritizing evidence-based practices to building supportive environments, these medical centers are essential for improving maternal and infant health.

“These figures should inspire state leaders and philanthropists to build more birthing-friendly hospitals, making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

Massachusetts claims the fourth spot with 61.6 hospitals per 100,000 children under five, which is approximately 152% above the national average of 24.4 hospitals per 100,000 children in the 0-4 age group. The Bay State's 61,645 young children (aged 0-4) benefit from access to 38 birth-friendly healthcare facilities, two of which are– Anna Jaques Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Ranking fifth, North Carolina features 56.6 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, surpassing the national average by 132%. The Tar Heel State's 70 birth-friendly facilities support its population of 123,659 young children. Adventhealth Hendersonville and Alamance Regional Medical Center are two significant birth-friendly hospitals from this region.

New Jersey (6th) with 41.9 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, followed by Indiana (7th) with 40.9 per 100,000 children aged 0-4, Nebraska (8th) with 38.3 per 100,000 children below 5, Iowa (9th) with 32.6 per 100,000 children between 0-4, and Missouri (10th) with 28.2 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4.

Top 10 Birthing-Friendly States in the U.S. State Number of Birthing-Friendly Hospitals and Health System Locations Children Population aged 0-4 Number of Hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4 Rank New York 104 49307 210.9 1 Virginia 43 27348 157.2 2 Wisconsin 56 87399 64.1 3 Massachusetts 38 61645 61.6 4 North Carolina 70 123659 56.6 5 New Jersey 45 107321 41.9 6 Indiana 76 186039 40.9 7 Nebraska 24 62585 38.3 8 Iowa 37 113383 32.6 9 Missouri 49 173870 28.2 10

The study was conducted by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers dedicated to advocating for families affected by medical negligence.