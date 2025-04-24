New data reveals Top 10 birthing-friendly states with highest concentration of hospitals
A new study has revealed that New York is the most birthing-friendly state with the highest number of hospitals per 100,000 children, aged 0-4.
The research by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed the birthing-friendly hospitals data for each state from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The study compared these figures to corresponding states' population of children aged 0-4 years to identify top 10 states with the highest concentration of birthing-friendly hospitals.
New York leads the nation as the best birth-friendly state, boasting the highest concentration of hospitals with 210.9 facilities per 100,000 children aged 0-4, which is nearly 764% above the national average of 24.4 per 100,000 children aged 0-4. With a population of 49,307 children in this age group, the Empire State maintains 104 birth-friendly hospitals, including Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake and Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Virginia stands second with 157.2 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, surpassing the national average by 544%. The Old Dominion provides 43 birth-friendly facilities serving its population of 27,348 young children in the same age group. Two popular birthing-friendly medical centers in this state are Sentara Careplex Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital.
Wisconsin ranks third for birth-friendly healthcare, offering 64.1 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4 — above the national average by 163%. The Badger State's 87,399 children in this demographic are served by 56 birth-friendly medical facilities, like Amery Hospital & Clinic and Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented,
“The study shows that states like New York, Virginia, and Wisconsin are some of the most birthing-friendly states across the U.S.
“Birthing-friendly hospitals in these states play a crucial role in enhancing the experiences and outcomes of childbirth for mothers and newborns. From prioritizing evidence-based practices to building supportive environments, these medical centers are essential for improving maternal and infant health.
“These figures should inspire state leaders and philanthropists to build more birthing-friendly hospitals, making quality healthcare accessible to all.”
Massachusetts claims the fourth spot with 61.6 hospitals per 100,000 children under five, which is approximately 152% above the national average of 24.4 hospitals per 100,000 children in the 0-4 age group. The Bay State's 61,645 young children (aged 0-4) benefit from access to 38 birth-friendly healthcare facilities, two of which are– Anna Jaques Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center.
Ranking fifth, North Carolina features 56.6 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, surpassing the national average by 132%. The Tar Heel State's 70 birth-friendly facilities support its population of 123,659 young children. Adventhealth Hendersonville and Alamance Regional Medical Center are two significant birth-friendly hospitals from this region.
New Jersey (6th) with 41.9 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4, followed by Indiana (7th) with 40.9 per 100,000 children aged 0-4, Nebraska (8th) with 38.3 per 100,000 children below 5, Iowa (9th) with 32.6 per 100,000 children between 0-4, and Missouri (10th) with 28.2 hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4.
|Top 10 Birthing-Friendly States in the U.S.
|State
|Number of Birthing-Friendly Hospitals and Health System Locations
|Children Population aged 0-4
|Number of Hospitals per 100,000 children aged 0-4
|Rank
|New York
|104
|49307
|210.9
|1
|Virginia
|43
|27348
|157.2
|2
|Wisconsin
|56
|87399
|64.1
|3
|Massachusetts
|38
|61645
|61.6
|4
|North Carolina
|70
|123659
|56.6
|5
|New Jersey
|45
|107321
|41.9
|6
|Indiana
|76
|186039
|40.9
|7
|Nebraska
|24
|62585
|38.3
|8
|Iowa
|37
|113383
|32.6
|9
|Missouri
|49
|173870
|28.2
|10
The study was conducted by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers dedicated to advocating for families affected by medical negligence.