New digital platform dubbed as Strava for holidays

The urge to boast about a holiday is nothing new. Haven’t we all been guilty of a terrible Instagram post and pun? But for avid cruisers, a new digital platform – The Cruise Globe – is raising the bar and has cruise fanatics well and truly hooked.

The Cruise Globe is the world’s first digital platform using AIS satellite tracking data to create in-depth technical maps showcasing the exact routes of cruises. It allows cruise fans to easily log, track and re-live every cruise holiday they have taken over the past 10 years.

As the cruise industry tops a whopping £44.39 billion, with over 37 million passengers anticipated to set sail in 2025, that’s a lot of cruises being tracked.

The digital platform is the brainchild of a naval architect and publishing entrepreneur, Will and Matt, two thirty something university friends alongside Emma Le Teace, leading cruise influencer, who spotted the incredible opportunity to offer the more data driven and competitive cruise fans, a platform to log, track and re live their cruise holidays.

The Cruise Globe digital platform

With a team of data scientists sat behind the site, the FREE platform is revolutionising how users can accurately and visually track their cruise holidays, relive the exact route on an interactive satellite map and ultimately boast about how many ports, destinations and cruise ships they have sailed on or visited. Users also benefit from a full break-down of the statistics from their entire cruise history, including the exact total distance travelled.

With over 33,000 users from over 100 countries signed up within three months, The Cruise Globe has its sights set on reaching 100,000 users by the end of the year. The team has plans to add live cruise ship movements, future cruises and river cruises by the end of the year, which will make it a one-stop destination for viewing the entire cruising experience, including tracking friends and family in real time. Whilst already mobile optimised, the platform will soon be developed into an app in the coming months.

Matthew Jones, Co-founder of The Cruise Globe said: “In the same way that many runners, swimmers, and cyclists believe that if it ‘didn’t appear on Strava, It Didn’t Happen’, the same digital bragging rights exist for cruisers. The Cruise Globe is a totally new and unique offering for cruise passengers, allowing them to log, re-live and share their cruises – imagine how much Strava “Kudos” people will get.

“The cruise industry shows no sign of slowing down with over 25 new ships launching in 2025 alone. That’s a lot of loyal cruising fans driving demand. Bragging rights showing the number of cruises, destination visited, and routes taken including diversions is a huge pull for this market.”

James Lunn, aged 35 from London, an early adopter of The Cruise Globe and self-described ‘cruise fanatic’ added: “As a big cruising fan with over 50 sailings under my belt, I am addicted to the website! I spend a slightly shameful amount of time analysing my past trips, researching the routes and ensuring every single cruise is included!”

“I log on and look at how I’ve somehow visited over 35 different countries and sailed 78,547 nautical miles in total. I obsess over these stats and I love comparing mine with other users that we meet on cruise holidays.”

With over 180,000 sailings and counting already logged on The Cruise Globe, devoted cruise fanatics show no sign of slowing down.

For cruise passengers who want to capture their entire cruise history on one map for free, should visit The Cruise Globe, www.thecruiseglobe.com