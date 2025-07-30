New insight reveals the budget-friendly destinations travellers won't give up
These Eastern European gems offer character-packed getaways with rich culture, vibrant food scenes, and historic old towns, all for a fraction of the cost of more mainstream destinations.
In fact, bookings to Krakow alone have tripled year-on-year, cementing its position as a must-visit destination, with city breaks named the number one type of trip for bookings departing in 2025.
Meanwhile, Prague and Budapest have entered the operator’s top 10 most popular locations for the first time, marking a shift in traveller priorities from big capitals toward affordable cultural hubs.
While Florence has long been a mainstay of Italian travel, Co-op Holidays has found it is seeing renewed momentum as travellers branch out from the usual Rome-Venice route. Nearby Sorrento, typically viewed as a base for Amalfi access, has also surged in bookings for this year, hinting at growing interest in “second city” or “gateway town” breaks that offer authenticity and better value.
Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays, said: “We’re seeing more intentional travel this year as customers prioritise experience-first trips which are wallet friendly.”
“Destinations like Krakow or Budapest aren’t just affordable; they offer rich culture, friendly hospitality and great value at every stage of a getaway, and this combination is what we’re finding makes a destination truly resilient, even in uncertain times.”
Co-op Holidays’ top destinations for bookings departing in 2025:
- Krakow
- Malta
- New York
- Costa Blanca
- Budapest
- Jersey
- Disneyland Paris
- Prague
- Orlando
- Reykjavik