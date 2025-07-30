New insight reveals the budget-friendly destinations travellers won't give up

Sorrento

The cost-of-living crisis might still be squeezing wallets, but holidaymakers remain determined to get away this year, with destinations that offer value without compromise topping lists. According to new booking data from Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator of Your Co-op Travel, short-haul European city breaks including Krakow, Prague, and Budapest are proving popular, with all three joining the likes of New York and Spain as the top 10 destinations for 2025

These Eastern European gems offer character-packed getaways with rich culture, vibrant food scenes, and historic old towns, all for a fraction of the cost of more mainstream destinations.

In fact, bookings to Krakow alone have tripled year-on-year, cementing its position as a must-visit destination, with city breaks named the number one type of trip for bookings departing in 2025.

Meanwhile, Prague and Budapest have entered the operator’s top 10 most popular locations for the first time, marking a shift in traveller priorities from big capitals toward affordable cultural hubs.

While Florence has long been a mainstay of Italian travel, Co-op Holidays has found it is seeing renewed momentum as travellers branch out from the usual Rome-Venice route. Nearby Sorrento, typically viewed as a base for Amalfi access, has also surged in bookings for this year, hinting at growing interest in “second city” or “gateway town” breaks that offer authenticity and better value.

Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays, said: “We’re seeing more intentional travel this year as customers prioritise experience-first trips which are wallet friendly.”

“Destinations like Krakow or Budapest aren’t just affordable; they offer rich culture, friendly hospitality and great value at every stage of a getaway, and this combination is what we’re finding makes a destination truly resilient, even in uncertain times.”

Co-op Holidays’ top destinations for bookings departing in 2025:

Krakow Malta New York Costa Blanca Budapest Jersey Disneyland Paris Prague Orlando Reykjavik