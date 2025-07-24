New launches from YOTELAIR to combat airport stress this summer

YOTELAIR Launches ‘The Slayover’ with G Spot

With peak summer travel season in full swing, recent research has revealed that a staggering 62% of British passengers find airports stressful [1] with layovers continuing to be a major frustration. Now, YOTELAIR is stepping in with a fresh fix; The Slayover.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching in partnership with Gillian Anderson’s wellness drinks brand, G Spot - known for its range of mood-based benefits, making them the perfect travel companion - The Slayover will be available this summer. The package available at YOTELAIR hotels at airports in London, Paris, Istanbul, Amsterdam, and Singapore includes layover rescue kits, dedicated concierges and flexible cabin stays, designed to help frazzled flyers rest, reset or re-energise before take-off or after landing.

Alongside YOTELAIR’s signature perks - like terminal-side locations, smart amenities, and flexible hourly cabin bookings (starting at just four hours) - guests can now pick their perfect Slayover Kit, designed to tackle whatever travel throws their way. From shaking off the terminal chaos, to sneaking in a pre-flight nap, or rallying for round two after a long-haul flight, YOTELAIR and G Spot have a kit for that. See more details below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moment of pause kit – designed for fast unwinding, this kit includes a meditation and stretch guide, pillow sprays, herbal teas and a can of G Spot Soothe for calm and clarity

– designed for fast unwinding, this kit includes a meditation and stretch guide, pillow sprays, herbal teas and a can of G Spot Soothe for calm and clarity Rest & reset kit – ideal before a long-haul flight, it features an eye mask, sleep sounds, electrolyte sachets and vitamin gummies and a can of G Spot Protect to support immunity while you rest

– ideal before a long-haul flight, it features an eye mask, sleep sounds, electrolyte sachets and vitamin gummies and a can of G Spot Protect to support immunity while you rest Power up kit – for a quick pick-me-up, this energising kit includes protein balls, mood boosting playlist, hydrating face mask, resistance bands and a can of G Spot Lift for natural energy

Moment of pause kit

Additionally, the introduction of Slayover Concierges in each hotel location will see a dedicated YOTELAIR team member help guests choose the right kit based on flight schedules and destinations, while also offering insider tips on navigating the airport like a pro.

Olivia Donnan, Vice President, Brand at YOTEL comments: “It’s clear travellers want to do layovers differently. We’ve seen day-use hotel bookings up 5.2% year-on-year at all YOTELAIR properties globally showing a growing demand for flexible, private spaces during transit to combat travel limbo. Whether it’s a long-layover, late land or early departure, Slayover is our way of giving guests an opportunity to rest, to recharge and to take back control while supporting their wellbeing”.

She continues: “YOTELAIR was where our journey began back in 2007, with our very first hotel in London Gatwick Airport, so now almost twenty years on, we’re thrilled to be continuing to innovate the airport experience globally.”

The G Spot team adds: “At G Spot, we set out to break the mould — to create something bold, refreshing and unapologetically different from the wellness norms. Partnering with YOTELAIR on The Slayover is a perfect match. These kits aren’t just functional — they’re fun, turning layovers into mini rituals travellers can actually look forward to”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power up kit

In an age where time is more valuable than ever, YOTELAIR is offering a smarter, more flexible alternative to traditional layovers. Whether you’re arriving late, departing early, or navigating a long layover, YOTELAIR is designed to cater to every type of traveller, turning stopovers into something worth looking forward to.

Slayover kits will be available to purchase at all YOTELAIR hotels from £15 / €17 / S$30 at check-in with the on-site Slayover Concierge or can be added at the point of booking YOTELAIR Istanbul Airport or YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport when booking on yotel.com

Additionally, YOTEL Club members that book direct for YOTELAIR Istanbul Airport and YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport will also receive 10% of their stay, as well as 20% off F&B and midday cancellation on the day of booking. Sign up here.

For more information on The Slayover, visit www.yotel.com/slayover