New research ranks Britain's worst airports for cancelled flights

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data covering the whole of 2024 has established that Southampton is the UK’s worst major airport for cancelled flights, followed by Belfast City, London City and Glasgow airports.

According to CAA punctuality statistics, in 2024, 3.57 per cent of flights from Southampton were cancelled, with this figure increasing from 3.19 per cent in 2023.

In 2023, the Hampshire airport had the second worst cancellation rate of the 20 airports examined.

The analysis, conducted by flight compensation specialists, AirAdvisorwas based on scheduled departures from the 20 busiest airports by total passenger traffic in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In 2024, 3.31 per cent of scheduled flights at Belfast City Airport were axed, down from 3.50 per cent in 2023. Cancellations at London City Airport stood at 3.13 per cent in 2024, also falling compared to 2023, when its cancellation rate hit 4 per cent.

AirAdvisor’s analysis found that the airports with the lowest cancellation rates in 2024 included Bournemouth (0.08 per cent) which had the least cancelled flights for the second year running, East Midlands International (0.39 per cent) and Bristol (0.66 per cent). The CAA defines cancelled flights “as the non-operation of a previously planned flight, announced less than 24 hours before or after its scheduled departure time”.

At all UK airports, the average flight cancellation rate was 1.46 per cent in 2024, down from 1.78 per cent in 2023. The number of flights cancelled at London’s five major airports (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and London City) fell by almost 15 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, 16,042 scheduled services from these five airports were cancelled, compared to 2023 when 18,796 flights were grounded.

Outside of London, cancellations also fell at Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol aiports.

Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, which has supported over 500,000 air passengers worldwide with disrupted flight compensation claims, explains: "Post-pandemic, we saw a huge boom in travel, with many airports and airlines simply unprepared for the surge in consumer appetite for journeys by air. They were caught out in terms of staffing and resources, which led to delays and cancellations spiking in 2022 and 2023, compared to pre-Covid levels.

"The UK aviation industry is still in something of a recovery mode after post-pandemic, however there is light at the end of the tunnel. This is reflected by the average cancellation rates at most major airports decreasing, which is promising to see.

“At several airports around the country, cancellation rates are still more than double the national average. These airports and their airline partners simply must do better. And passengers deserve better.

“Fortunately, British air passengers are protected by comprehensive legislation that entitles you to up to £520 in compensation if your flight to or from the UK, or with a UK or EU-based airline is cancelled with less than two weeks’ notice, depending on the circumstances that led to the cancellation. If you’ve been affected by a cancelled flight, you can use a free compensation calculator to establish the compensation you may be due."

2024 – Air transport movements cancelled. Source: CAA.

1. Southampton = 3.57% (cancellation rate)

2. Belfast City = 3.31%

3. London City = 3.13%

4. Aberdeen = 2.7%

6. Cardiff = 1.93%

7. Heathrow = 1.73%

8. Leeds Bradford = 1.69%

9. Gatwick = 1.53%

10. Edinburgh = 1.19%

11. Newcastle = 1.03%

12. Manchester = 1%

13. Birmingham = 0.82%

14. Stansted = 0.78%

15. Liverpool John Lennon = 0.70%

16. Bristol = 0.66%

17. Luton = 0.58%

18. Belfast International = 0.41%

19. East Midlands International = 0.39%

20. Bournemouth = 0.08%