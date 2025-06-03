New research reveals the best states for marketers

Tell us your news

A new study by DesignRush reveals that in the United States, marketers are most in demand in California, New York, and Massachusetts, respectively.

The leading B2B marketplace conducted this study by analyzing Glassdoor, the job search platform, to identify states where marketers are in the highest demand. DesignRushanalyzed the following data:

Each state’s total number of marketing jobs per 100,000 population. The average number of days a job listing is posted before being filled. The median salaries of marketing jobs across all seniority levels.

Each state received an overall score out of 100, which determined its final ranking based on these factors.

California is where marketers are in highest demand, with a score of 83.8 out of 100. This takes into account Glassdoor’s 9,819 marketing jobs, which translates to 25 roles per 100,000 population. The average marketing salary in California is $104,434 — the second highest nationally — and on the job search platform, a marketing job advertisement is posted for 26 days on average before being filled.

According to the US Bureau of Labor statistics, 59,830 people are employed as marketing managers in the state, which is the highest employment level for the role in the country. With California being home to major business centers, such as Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, it is no surprise that the state has the highest demand and employment level for marketing professionals.

New York is second, with a final score of 80.2 out of 100. On Glassdoor, there are 5,734 marketing jobs, making up 29 jobs for every 100,000 population. The average marketing salary is $95,000 in New York, which is the third highest in the US, and on average, job advertisements are up for 27 days before being filled. Approximately, 40,000 people are marketing managers in the state, with New York City having the highest concentration of marketers in the US As a global leader in advertising, media and public relations, the demand for marketing skills is significantly high.

In third place is Massachusetts, scoring 72 out of 100. The state hosts 2,541 marketing jobs on Glassdoor, which means that for every 100,000 population, there are 36 jobs in marketing. On average, a job listing is open for 30 days and marketers earn an average of $83,713 yearly. The state is home to around 13,510 marketing managers where Boston and Cambridge are tech and startup hubs that require marketing professionals.

Washington ranks fourth, with a score of 69.5 and recording 23 marketing jobs per 100,000 population. In total, there are 1,771 marketing jobs listed on Glassdoor which stay on the platform for 31 days on average. Marketers in Washington earn an average salary of $110,000/year, which is the highest in the US and the state has 9,450 marketing managers. Seattle is home to tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Expedia, making marketing a popular and in demand role in the area.

Fifth on the list is Minnesota, with a score of 68.5. There are a total of 1,377 marketing roles, making it 24 jobs for every 100,000 population. The average salary of marketers is $81,910 per year and marketers fill a role within an average of 27 days. Roughly 8,570 people are marketing managers in the state, with the Twin Cities having offices for Target, Best Buy and 3M, which are popular for the profession.

Sharing sixth place are Texas and Colorado, scoring 65.6. In Texas, there are 24 marketing jobs per 100,000 population, amounting to 7,173 in total. The average salary for marketers is $68,031 and marketing jobs are posted for 25 days on average. There are approximately 36,900 marketing managers in the state, with Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston being hotspots for the profession.

Colorado, on the other hand, has 25 roles in marketing for every 100,000 population and a total of 1,460 marketing jobs. On average, the salary is $85,000 and marketing jobs are up for 29 days on Glassdoor. The state is home to around 5,970 marketing managers, with cities such as Denver and Boulder providing competitive salaries and a lower cost of living than cities in California or New York.

Illinois is next, with an overall score of 64.4 and a total of 3,514 marketing jobs, translating to 28 per 100,000 population. On average, those in the field earn $75,000 a year and marketing roles are filled within 28 days. The state is home to 24,910 marketing managers and its economic hub Chicago is home to major companies, such as McDonald’s, Walgreens, and Boeing.

Florida ranks eighth, scoring 62.1 in the study and hosts 23 marketing jobs per 100,000 population. A total of 5,269 marketing jobs, it takes 25 days on average for a role to be filled. The average yearly salary for a marketing role is $62,500 and approximately 17,420 people are marketing managers in the state. With Florida’s status as a global tourism hub, marketers are in high demand in major cities such as Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

In ninth place is New Jersey, with a score of 60.5. For every 100,000 population in the state, there are 22 marketing jobs available on Glassdoor and 2,036 marketing jobs in total. On average, a marketing job listing is posted for 30 days before being filled and the yearly marketing salary is $86,218. There are roughly 12,260 marketing managers in New Jersey, with many companies in New York City having headquarters in the state.

At number 10 is Virginia, with a score of 58.3. There are 27 marketing roles per 100,000 population which total to 2,393 jobs. The average annual salary for marketers is $76,000 and on Glassdoor, 31 days pass on average before a job posting is filled. Approximately 7,040 Virginia residents are marketing managers with cities such as Arlington, Richmond and Virginia Beach being home to government agencies, biotech companies, and Amazon HQ2, which all drive marketing demand.

Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager of DesignRush, comments: “Knowing where marketers are most in demand is valuable for professionals and businesses. For job seekers, it means better opportunities and higher salaries. For companies, it helps refine hiring strategies to find the right talent.

“It also helps businesses find the best service providers and guides agencies to grow in strategic locations. States with a strong marketing presence tend to have top expertise, faster project turnarounds, and more opportunities to scale."

This information was provided by https://www.designrush.com