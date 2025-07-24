New research reveals U.S. states where rideshare users are desperately seeking customer support

Ride-share users seeking support in the U.S.

A new study reveals that Georgia has the highest rate of ride-share users seeking support in the U.S.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Blakeley Law Firm analyzed online search trends across all 50 U.S. states for over 10 keywords related to “Uber Customer Support” and “Lyft Customer Support.” Using data from Google Keyword Planner, the research identified where rideshare users are most actively searching for help, ranking states based on average monthly support-related searches per 100,000 residents.

Georgia ranks first in the nation for ride-share support search intensity, recording 452 searches per 100,000 residents — more than twice the national average of 187. The Peach State launched 51,010 support-related searches drawn from a population of approximately 11,297,300 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York holds the second spot nationwide for ride-share support searches, with 450 queries per 100,000 inhabitants — more than double the national average of 187. The Empire State registered 89,900 support-related searches, coming from a population of nearly 19,997,100 residents.

Maryland stands third nationwide for ride-share support interest, registering 433 searches per 100,000 residents — approximately 2.3 times higher than the national average of 187. The Old Line State recorded 27,290 support-related searches from a population of approximately 6,309,380 people.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm remarked:

“This analysis highlights the growing frustration among rideshare users across the U.S. who are actively turning to the internet in search of customer support. Behind each search is a rider facing an unresolved issue — whether it’s a billing error, a safety concern, or a lost item.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The high concentration of support-related searches in certain states suggests deeper systemic concerns with how quickly and effectively these services respond to user needs.”

“To improve the customer experience and restore rider trust, it’s essential for rideshare companies to invest in more accessible support channels, streamline issue resolution processes, and provide clearer guidance to users facing challenges.”

Nevada claims the fourth position nationally for ride-share support searches, with 410 queries per 100,000 residents — over double the national average of 187. The Silver State logged 13,630 support-related searches, drawn from a population of around 3,320,570 individuals.

Illinois ranks fifth nationally for ride-share support searches, with 396 queries per 100,000 residents — about 2.1 times the national average of 187. The Prairie State logged 50,620 support-related searches from a population of roughly 12,778,100 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florida (6th) recorded 395 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by New Jersey (7th) at 353 searches per 100,000 residents, Connecticut (8th) at 309 searches per 100,000 residents, Massachusetts (9th) at 283 searches per 100,000 residents, and Texas (10th) at 274 searches per 100,000 residents.

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States Where Rideshare Users Are Desperately Seeking Support State Total Searches Population Searches per 100,000 residents Rank Georgia 51,010 11,297,300 452 1 New York 89,900 19,997,100 450 2 Maryland 27,290 6,309,380 433 3 Nevada 13,630 3,320,570 410 4 Illinois 50,620 12,778,100 396 5 Florida 94,170 23,839,600 395 6 New Jersey 33,950 9,622,060 353 7 Connecticut 11,460 3,707,120 309 8 Massachusetts 20,410 7,205,770 283 9 Texas 87,290 31,853,800 274 10

The study was conducted by Blakeley Law Firm, P.A., a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing clients injured in motor vehicle accidents or those who have lost loved ones due to negligence. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death claims.