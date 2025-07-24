New research says travellers are ditching Instagram

Travellers are ditching taking photos for Instagram.

If you've had enough of sunsets through airplane windows and the dreaded “hotdog legs” by the pool, you're not alone. According to new research by travel brand WeRoad, the days of travelling just for the ’Gram may be numbered.

In fact, only 0.37% of over 5,000 travellers surveyed who booked with the solo group travel brand chose their holiday destination because it’s “Instagrammable.” Yes, you read that right — less than one percent!

And in an even more surprising twist, 26% say they purposely distance themselves from social media while travelling, with a staggering 61% saying they’ve either tried a digital detox or are planning one.

No doubt the internet will breathe a collective sigh of relief if this signals the decline of risky holiday stunts for social media content—think hanging from moving trains, posing on crumbling ruins.

But this shift goes deeper than just over-filtered travel spam. Today’s travellers are looking for more meaningful experiences—and the data proves it. Forget the stereotype of holiday-goers lying on a beach with a cocktail in hand. According to WeRoad, only 14% of their customers travel to relax and disconnect, with 45% saying they travel to challenge themselves and 15% traveling specifically to escape the digital world.

Justyna Chlopecka,UK Marketing Manager at WeRoad, said: “The future of travel isn’t about showing off; it’s about showing up—for yourself, for others, and for the world, We’re witnessing a shift toward travel with purpose, connection, and growth. Modern travellers are less filtered, and more fulfilled.”