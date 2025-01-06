New Soft Play Experience to open in Butlin's Bognor Regis

Butlin's new Soft Play

Butlin’s, the Home of Entertainment, will open its biggest ever indoor Soft Play centre and Puppet Theatre space at its Bognor Regis resort. Opening in time for Easter, this £1.8m investment will build on £30m of investment in new openings in 2024.

This incredible new space has over double the capacity than the current Soft Play at Bognor Regis, offering soft, interactive and sensory play across four storeys and over 3,000 square feet. With up to 200 playing in this huge space, there’s also a 100-person seating area and refreshments for adults to enjoy while the children explore and play.

The interactive and sensory Soft Play centre will be eight metres high and split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors.

Included in the price of a family break and day passes, the brand-new Soft Play experience will be themed around the colourful characters of the popular Butlin’s Skyline Gang. Each Skyline Gang member will have a devoted section, packed with climbing challenges, slides, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a multi-sensory space for babies.

Also opening in time for Easter is a new dedicated Puppet Theatre space, showcasing family-friendly classic string puppet shows. There are exciting new Puppet Castle shows for 2025, including Under The Sea, Jingle in the Jungle and Christmouse Wonderland. Puppet Castle shows are included in the price of a family break and day passes.

This investment follows the recent new openings across all three resorts, which many guests will enjoy for the first time in 2025. PLAYXPERIENCE, a £15 million, 50,000 square feet indoor activity centre features nine state-of-the-art gaming experiences, opened in Bognor Regis. A second SKYPARK opened in Minehead, a playground designed to be truly inclusive and interactive for all children. New Premium Lodges at the Maple Walk village in Skegness were also opened last year, the 128 contemporary designed lodges are located at the heart of the resort.

Easter Half Term family breaks will be headlined by Gladiators. The amazing new daytime experience will entertain guests, where the standout stars from the popular TV show will compete in a series of fun games. They’ll complete an incredible line up of entertainment alongside The Masked Singer Live and Butlin’s own productions and live shows.

As part of Butlin’s biggest ever January event, guests can now get up to 25% off family breaks in 2025 across all three resorts.

This includes Easter Half Term breaks at Bognor Regis which start from £195 (£49pp). This price is based on four sharing a two-bedroom Comfort Room for four nights on 21 April, and includes all live shows and headline acts, free flow access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, the new Skyline Gang Soft Play and playgrounds. To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s, said: “We’re excited to open our biggest ever Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space this Easter. With both included in the price, they have always been popular with our guests. These incredible new spaces are bright, fun and full of personality just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family’s breaks.

“2025 is set to be our best year yet. There’s brand-new entertainment and headline performers across all breaks, whether it is a family holiday or adult only Big Weekender. For many guests this year will be the first time they will experience the recent new openings which include PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre in Bognor Regis, SKYPARK in Minehead or the Maple Walk accommodation village in Skegness.”

To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/soft-play/soft-play-bognor-regis