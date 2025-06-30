New study reveals the UK’s most photographed beaches
As parts of the UK are set for another heatwave this week, the team at Jessops have pulled together a list of the top 10 most photographed beaches in the UK to escape to, based on the number of Instagram hashtags attributed to each location to give you inspiration.
The full study can be found here: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/the-uks-most-photographed-beaches
The UK’s most photographed beaches were revealed as…
|Ranking
|Beach
|Hashtags
|1
|Sandbanks, Dorset
|48,600
|2
|Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
|41,300
|3
|Whitstable Beach, Kent
|40,900
|4
|Holkham Beach, Norfolk
|40,600
|5
|Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
|34,100
|6
|West Wittering, West Sussex
|32,700
|7
|Woolacombe Sands, Devon
|31,500
|8
|Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
|28,800
|9
|Crantock Beach, Newquay, Cornwall
|26,700
|10
|St. Bees, Cumbria
|26,200
Reigning first place is the stunning Sandbanks in Dorset. If you're looking for picture-perfect beach days, Sandbanks ticks every box — and the nearly 50,000 Instagram hashtags agree. With golden sand, clear blue waters and sweeping views over to the Jurassic Coast, it's no surprise this small but mighty stretch of coastline is one of the UK's favourite seaside escapes.
Taking the second spot on the UK's most photographed beaches list is another Dorset gem — Durdle Door. The iconic limestone arch, shaped by the sea over thousands of years, makes it one of the most iconic coastal landmarks in the country.
In third place is Whitstable Beach in Kent — proof that you don’t need golden sand to make a seaside spot special. What it lacks in sand, it more than makes up for in charm. Think colourful beach huts that are made for photography and fishing boats pulled up on the shingle.