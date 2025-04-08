New study reveals these off-season destinations have the cheapest pints

Off-season destinations with the cheapest pints of beer

If you're dreaming of a getaway but don’t want to break the bank, travelling out of season could be the perfect solution. Avoiding peak holiday months not only means lower prices on flights and accommodation, but it also comes with plenty of other perks, including significantly cheaper alcohol.

As part of a wider study highlighting the best off-season destinations worldwide and the significant savings travellers can enjoy, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag also explored which off-season locations offer the cheapest pints.

Off-season destinations offering the cheapest pints

Rank Country Destination Cost of a beer (GBP) 1 Goa Panaji £0.81 2 Madagascar Nosy Be £0.84 3 Tanzania Serengeti National Park £0.88 4 Argentina Buenos Aires £1.40 5 St. Lucia Soufrière £1.44 6 India Jaipur £1.57 7 Sri Lanka Colombo £1.60 8 Mexico Cancún £1.74 9 Kenya Masai Mara £1.80 10 Mauritius Grand Baie £1.82

Key findings:

India's coastal paradise, Goa, is not only a vibrant off-season travel destination but also a hotspot for budget-conscious travelers—especially those who enjoy a drink. With pints of beer costing as little as £0.81.

At just three pence more (£0.84), Madagascar, Nosy Be, ranks as the second cheapest destination for an affordable pint.

, , ranks as the second cheapest destination for an affordable pint. Tanzania rounds out the top three with pints costing just £0.88, securing its place as a top destination for budget-conscious beer lovers. With all three leading destinations offering pints for under £1.00, they provide the perfect opportunity for travelers to enjoy a drink without stretching their budget.

Key insights from the wider study:

Kuala Lumpur is the ultimate summer destination for off-peak long-haul travel, with travellers saving up to 31% (£428) on flights and hotels.

Soufrière in St. Lucia ranks second, offering 31% savings, letting travellers experience this Caribbean paradise for nearly £1,000 less.

, letting travellers experience this Caribbean paradise for nearly £1,000 less. Anita Taylor, Commercial Manager at Travelbag, shares top tips for making the most of your off-peak trip.