New sustainable fine-dining restaurant, Terra, launches at Aruba’s Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

The Caribbean Island of Aruba is fast becoming a culinary hotspot for discerning foodies. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, the Caribbean’s first carbon neutral hotel, is redefining what it means to dine in paradise.

The award winning hotel* has announced the exciting opening of Terra restaurant in summer 2025, welcoming Michelin-starred Chef, Jeremy Ford, to lead the new culinary charge, and help further shape this island’s burgeoning fine-dining scene in a responsible way.

Ford is the visionary behind Miami’s Michelin Two-Star Stubborn Seed. Not only is he celebrated for his bold and expressive cuisine, but also for his unwavering commitment to sustainability. His Green Star accreditation, use of local ingredients, waste reduction practices and promotion of biodiversity, perfectly align with the hotel and its ongoing dedication to eco-conscious practices.

Grounded in shared values, visionary thinking and deep respect for the planet, this partnership showcases a new standard in hospitality — one where exceptional dining goes hand in hand with environmental protection. Ford is working in collaboration with local partners Maurice and Karim Neme, third-generation hospitality pioneers deeply embedded in Aruba’s tourism legacy.

Terra by Jeremy Ford will be an exclusive, intimate, and elevated fine dining experience. The thoughtfully crafted menu will feature signature dishes, complemented by an optional chef’s tasting menu. Each dish will showcase innovative culinary techniques, striking presentation and refined flavours inspired by the seasons. With a highly personalised service and meticulous attention to detail, Terra promises guests a sophisticated culinary journey where excellence and a genuine respect for nature blend into unforgettable dining.

The restaurant concept, vision and hyperlocal menu have come to life with the help of local Aruban partners, including farmers, artisans and chefs. Together they have crafted a dining experience that not only highlights Ford’s Michelin-starred expertise but also genuinely celebrates the island’s flavours — built with the island, for the island. Terra restaurant is a tribute to Aruba elevating local and authentic ingredients whilst honouring the land and the people who call Aruba home.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has long placed Aruba on the global stage through its renowned hospitality and pioneering sustainability efforts. Now, with the arrival of Terra by Jeremy Ford, that commitment is pushed further, transforming the island into an internationally recognised culinary destination. Merging Bucuti’s celebrated legacy with Chef Ford’s acclaimed culinary artistry, Terra will amplify Aruba’s global culinary reputation, setting a new standard for innovation, excellence and sustainability in fine dining.

Beyond Bucuti, Aruba offers a vibrant and varied restaurant scene, with eight Chef’s Tables, giving guests the chance to experience gastronomic innovation championed by young chefs putting Aruba firmly on the culinary map. Other must-visit foodie experiences include a visit to the island’s boutique vineyard, Alto Vista winery, that makes local wine with unique flavours and aromas from the island’s special terroir, and private foraging excursions with local chef and forager ‘Taki’. The Autentico Festival, held in October in downtown Oranjestad, returns this year to shine a spotlight Aruba’s culinary talent and diversity – a gourmet highlight of the year!

