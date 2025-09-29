New Tube map makes London travel easier for disabled passengers

New map integrates iconic design with real-world access data across the capital’s transport network.

Snowball, the accessibility app known as the “TripAdvisor for the disabled community,” has launched a new step-free access map for the London Underground and Overground networks, now live within the app. The map builds on the iconic Tube diagram and includes essential accessibility information for every station, helping disabled users plan and navigate journeys across London in just two clicks.

Designed specifically as an accessible, step-free travel map, this new version simplifies the journey planning process by using a clear visual system: stations marked in green offer full step-free access from street to train, while stations in orange indicate that some assistance from staff may be required.

Developed using Transport for London’s (TfL) open data, and designed in the instantly recognisable style of Harry Beck’s world-famous Tube map, the new feature reimagines one of the most celebrated transport diagrams in the world through the lens of inclusive access.

The map includes clear, easy-to-read symbols that show stations with full step-free access from street to train, as well as those that may require assistance to reach the platform or train. It also includes airport access points, interchanges with London’s bus network, and the IFS Cloud Cable Car, offering a complete picture of transport options available to disabled users. Importantly, all station opening times are displayed, allowing users to plan their journeys with maximum flexibility.

This new feature sits within the Snowball app, which also includes a traffic light-style accessibility system to rate each station based on real-world experience. These ratings were personally created by Snowball founder Simon Sansome and his team, who visited and assessed every station to ensure accuracy and reflect practical, on-the-ground realities.

Simon Sansome, who is a wheelchair user himself, created Snowball to make accessibility accessible. By integrating transport data with real-life insights, Snowball allows users to plan their entire journey, from street to station to venue, within a single app. Users can check access information for both transport routes and destination venues, helping to reduce anxiety and eliminate the need to rely on multiple resources when planning a trip.

“The London Tube map has helped millions find their way around the capital, and now it’s doing the same for the disabled community,” said Simon Sansome. “We’ve designed it so anyone can instantly see which stations are fully accessible, which may require assistance, and how to plan with confidence from start to finish.”

In the UK, 16 million people are disabled, with 13.2 percent of Londoners identifying as disabled. While TfL continues to improve accessibility across the network, with 93 step-free Tube stations, more than 60 step-free London Overground stations, and full step-free access on the DLR, trams and Elizabeth line, journey planning can still be complex. Snowball aims to simplify this process, offering greater independence and control to disabled passengers across the capital.

The new map complements TfL’s existing accessible travel tools, including the TfL Go app and services like Turn Up and Go. By integrating open data into Snowball’s platform, this launch brings together venue accessibility, journey planning, and real-time updates into one user-friendly experience.

Snowball is available to download for free on both Apple and Android devices.