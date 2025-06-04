NEWLYWEDS HORRIFIED AS FOUR STAR HONEYMOON HOTEL ROOM GLOWED 'LIKE RED LIGHT DISTRICT'

THE TURKISH FLAG DROPPED OVER THEIR ROOM

Newlyweds were horrified when their four star honeymoon hotel room glowed like 'the red light district' - as a 30ft Turkish flag was draped over their window.

Rebekah McGinley jetted off to Antalya in Turkey with husband Ian McGinley and son Max McGinley on April 16 to celebrate their honeymoon and Max's fourth birthday.

While lounging by the pool five days into their week-long holiday, booked through Jet2, the teaching assistant noticed hotel staff hanging a giant Turkish flag near their room.

When the mum-of-one returned to the room she was stunned to discover their view completely obscured and the room bathed in red light - a situation all the more frustrating as they'd paid a Euro 50 upgrade for a pool view.

Their stay coincided with Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23, which is why the flag was flown. The 28-year-old said when they raised the issue with the front desk, staff told them that because there were only two days left of their holiday, there wasn't much they could do.

Hotel staff did offer them a new room, but she declined since it was so close to the end of the trip and instead opted for a free late checkout on their final day.

Rebekah, from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, said: "Someone did compare it to the red light district, which made me laugh. It wasn't the intention for the family holiday. We were down by the pool and we had a look up and we were like, oh they're putting up a big flag.

"And we were like, oh I think that's our room in the middle. We were just laughing about it because we were like, it could only happen to us. There were a few people around us and they said, we feel sorry for whoever's in that room. We went up and had a look and of course the room was bright red, we couldn't see anything.

"I would have been fine with it, I just wish they would have said. And with them charging extra for the upgrade, it would have been nice if they told us they were going to do it. It was really hot. It was like being in a tent, it was just really warm. My partner vapes so he couldn't sit and enjoy that on the balcony either because it was all enclosed."

After initially being stunned by the decor, Rebekah eventually saw the funny side. Rebekah said: We found it really funny, we were just laughing. My little boy was just like, the room's red, what's happened to the room?

We couldn't do anything about it. We didn't want to disrespect the flag in any way, we didn't want to pull it down or anything like that. We saw on the other hotels they had flags but they were on the side, it was just ours that was right in the middle.

There were empty rooms, it wasn't a sold-out hotel. I just don't know why they put us in there anyway because they knew they were going to put it up. So I don't know why they didn't just leave it empty or let us know when we were paying extra for it.

We just posted the TikTok because we thought it was funny, but it was a bit annoying because we didn't get the view. Rebekah's TikTok video racked up 1.2 million views with some users comparing the room to the red light district.

One commented: Going to sleep in Turkey, waking up in the red light district. A second said: Looks like Amsterdam street inside. The situation left viewers divided in the comments.

One user said: You paid extra for a better view? Oh the irony. A second commented: Who sits in their hotel room anyway? A third said: I would be getting my money back. Karen mode activated.

A fourth commented: Well you're in Turkey soooo. Even Specsavers joined in on the fun, saying: Even we can't help with that.

The hotel was contacted for comment. Jet 2 declined to comment