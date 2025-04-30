News study reveals Top 10 U.S. states with the highest school bus crash rates

Transport for students children educational yellow school bus on the street

A new study reveals that Florida has the highest school bus crash rates in the U.S.

New Data Exposes 10 Most Dangerous States for Students Commuting by School Bus

Florida leads the nation with the highest school bus crash rates of 747.9 per 100,000 students transported.

Arizona and California follow closely with 555.8 and 529.2 school bus crashes per 100,000 students transported, respectively.

New York recorded an average of 70.9 school bus crashes per 100,000 students — the lowest across all U.S. states.

The research by Nevada-based personal injury lawyers H&P Law analyzed school bus crash data between 2019 and 2023, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The average annual crashes were compared to the number of K-12 students transported to identify the top 10 states where commuting by school bus poses the highest risk for students.

Florida leads the nation with 747.9 crashes per 100,000 students transported annually, which is approximately 165% above the national average of 282.7. With approximately 678,122 K-12 students transported daily, the Sunshine State recorded 4,749 crashes in 2019 and 5,485 crashes in 2021, averaging 5,071.6 school bus crashes per year between 2019 and 2023

Arizona ranks second with an annual average school bus crash rate of 555.8 per 100,000 students transported, surpassing the national average by approximately 97%. Transporting around 301,135 K-12 students daily, the Grand Canyon State reported a low of 1,358 crashes in 2019 and a high of 1,960 crashes in 2023.

California comes in third with an average school bus crash rate of 529.2 per 100,000 students transported, which is 87% above the national average. With 1,100,000 K-12 students transporting daily, the Golden State recorded its lowest number of crashes (5,203) in 2019 and its highest (6,471) in 2021.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at H&P Law commented:

"The data reveals that Florida, Arizona, and California reported the highest school bus crash rates in the U.S.

"High population density, challenging traffic conditions, and longer average commuting distances contribute to these concerning statistics. In some cases, aging bus fleets and infrastructure challenges may further compound the problem.

"While school buses remain one of the safest modes of transportation for students overall, these findings call for increased safety measures in high-risk states. School districts are urged to implement enhanced driver training programs, consider route optimization, and maintain rigorous vehicle maintenance schedules."

Ranked fourth, Hawaii reported an average of 505.5 school bus crashes per 100,000 students transported, which is nearly 79% above the national average. The Aloha State recorded between 114 crashes (2020) and 165 crashes (2022) during the study period.

Nebraska rounds out the top five with an average of 505.1 school bus crashes per 100,000 students transported, exceeding the national average by almost 79%. The Cornhusker State's crashes ranged from a low of 311 in 2021 to a high of 367 in 2022.

South Carolina (6th) has an average school bus crash rate of 458.9 per 100,000 students transported, followed by New Mexico (7th) at 433.3, Alabama (8th) at 416.1, South Dakota (9th) at 403.4, and Wyoming (10th) at 389.3.

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States with Highest School Bus Crashes State Public K-12 Students Transported Daily (Average of 2021-24) Average School Bus Crashes (2019-2023) School Bus Crashes per 100,000 students transported Rank Florida 678123 5071.6 747.8884715 1 Arizona 301135 1673.6 555.7640261 2 California 1100000 5821.6 529.2363636 3 Hawaii 26511 134 505.4601007 4 Nebraska 66681 336.8 505.0951927 5 South Carolina 330000 1514.4 458.9090909 6 New Mexico 139477 604.4 433.3346478 7 Alabama 326331 1358 416.1425303 8 South Dakota 43876 177 403.4096089 9 Wyoming 43255 168.4 389.3191539 10

The study was conducted by H&P Law, an experienced personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting clients' rights and maximizing claim value.

