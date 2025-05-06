NHTSA data determined states where young drivers are most at risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study by Boston Personal Injury Lawyers, Stone Injury Lawyers, has identified the states where young drivers are most at risk, with North Dakota emerging as the most dangerous state for drivers aged 25 and under.

North Dakota has the highest percentage of fatal accidents involving young drivers, with 15.67% of fatalities being drivers aged 25 and under

Montana and Rhode Island rank second and third, with 15.24% and 15.10% of fatalities involving young drivers, respectively

West Virginia, Oregon, and New Jersey have the lowest percentages of young driver fatalities, making them safer states for young motorists

Analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) spanning from 2018 to 2022, the study examined the percentage of fatal accidents involving young drivers in each state. The results highlight significant variations in young driver fatalities across the nation.

Young person driving a car

Top 5 Most Dangerous States for Young Drivers:

North Dakota: With 15.67% of its traffic fatalities being young drivers, North Dakota tops the list. On average, 15.8 young drivers suffer fatal injuries annually in the state. Young drivers account for 13.4% of all people involved in fatal accidents in North Dakota. Montana: Ranking second, Montana sees 15.24% of its fatalities involving young drivers. An average of 31.4 young drivers lose their lives each year, representing 14.12% of all people involved in fatal accidents. Rhode Island: In Rhode Island, young drivers make up 15.10% of traffic fatalities. The state averages 9 young driver fatalities annually, accounting for 14.40% of people involved in fatal accidents. Idaho: With young drivers comprising 14.91% of fatalities, Idaho ranks fourth. An average of 34.6 young drivers die each year, making up 13.4% of those involved in fatal accidents. Iowa: Closing out the top five, Iowa sees 14.89% of its traffic fatalities involving young drivers. The state averages 50.4 young driver fatalities annually, with young drivers representing 14.13% of people involved in fatal accidents.

Bottom 5 Safest States for Young Drivers:

New York: Young drivers account for 10.33% of traffic fatalities in New York. The state averages 109 young driver fatalities annually, representing 11.02% of all people involved in fatal accidents. Hawaii: In Hawaii, 9.81% of fatalities are young drivers. An average of 10.2 young drivers suffer fatal injuries each year, making up 10.15% of those involved in fatal accidents. New Jersey: Young drivers comprise 9.60% of traffic fatalities in New Jersey. The state averages 59.2 young driver fatalities annually, accounting for 10.53% of people involved in fatal accidents. West Virginia: Ranking second to last, West Virginia sees 9.58% of its fatalities involving young drivers. An average of 26.2 young drivers die each year, representing 10.35% of those involved in fatal accidents. Oregon: With the lowest percentage, Oregon has 9.25% of its traffic fatalities involving young drivers. The state averages 50 young driver fatalities annually, with young drivers making up 10.32% of people involved in fatal accidents.

The study also found that on average, 13% of fatalities in the United States involve young drivers, highlighting the importance of road safety measures targeted at younger motorists.

An expert at Stone Injury Lawyers commented on the findings:

"These statistics underscore the critical need for enhanced driver education and safety programs focused on young drivers. Young motorists often lack experience, which can contribute to higher accident rates. It's essential for young drivers to receive comprehensive training and for states to implement initiatives that promote safe driving habits."