Niagara Falls USA season begins - Maid of the Mist Sets Sail on 140th Season
“Opening Day is one of the most exciting celebrations for the Niagara Falls travel and tourism industry,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn. “Our crew is ready to once again welcome the world and provide our guests with an iconic experience.”
The Maid of the Mist tradition dates from 1846, is the one and only tour boat fleet whose captains have safely navigated the mighty waters of the Niagara Gorge for over 100 years. This iconic boat ride operates only on the U.S. side of the Falls and in 2020 officially launched two new all-electric, emission-free passenger vessels. Guests from around the world can these days enjoy a smoother, quieter and greener ride when visiting the nation’s oldest state park.
Adventurous travellers can access the Maid of the Mist via the Observation Tower and journey along the Niagara River to the base of the American and Horseshoe Falls and witness the thundering roar of 600,000 gallons of water. This spectacular ride lasts a half hour and creates a lifetime of memories with each voyage - blue rain poncho provided!
This year’s season runs through Nov. 2, 2025. Maid of the Mist opened last season on Apr. 4, 2024.
Tours will depart every 30 minutes, Monday through Friday, from 10am to 5pm, and from 9am to 6pm on weekends. Hours of operation will be extended throughout the summer. Adult tickets are $30.25, tickets for children (6–12 years) $19.75, and children 5 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at maidofthemist.com/schedule-pricing
Niagara Falls USA, New York, and Niagara County attracts 8 million visitors each year thanks to the famous Falls, but the region is also rich in history, culture, outdoor life, adventure, nature and agriculture. It offers year-round enjoyment, including Niagara Falls State Park featuring 400 acres of protected wildlife and lush landscape.
Getting to Niagara Falls USA
By Air
The Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is just a 25-mile ride to and from downtown Niagara Falls, NY.
100 nonstop flights per day, serving 31 airport destinations
8 airlines
By Train
The Amtrak Niagara Falls Station (NFL) is located less than five miles from Niagara Falls State Park and downtown Niagara Falls, NY. The station is served by the Empire Service and Maple Leaf train, connecting the region to the east coast and Canada.