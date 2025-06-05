No safe for swimming: New study ranks the riskiest states in the U.S.

Full length of man diving in sea against sky

A recent study has revealed that Florida tops the list of states with the most hazardous swimming spots.

Not Safe for Swimming: New Study Ranks the Riskiest States in the U.S.

Florida tops the list with a hazardous score of 74.3 out of 100, leading in storm occurrences and drowning incidents.

Tennessee ranks second with a hazardous score of 58.6, reporting a 100% impairment rate for its assessed water bodies.

Nebraska ranks as the least hazardous state for swimming, with only three recorded storms from 2010 to 2020, zero drowning incidents, and a total hazardous score of just 0.1.

The study, conducted by Simmrin Law Group, analyzed data on impaired water bodies, historical storm records between 2010 and 2020, and drowning accident statistics. Each state was assessed on a scale of 100, factoring in the individual scores of impaired water bodies, the frequency of severe storms, and recorded drowning incidents.

Florida leads the nation with a hazardous score of 74.3 out of 100. Out of 14 water bodies assessed, five were found to be impaired, accounting for 36% of all assessed waters. The Sunshine State also faced 414 storms between 2010 and 2020, the highest among all ranked states. Additionally, Florida recorded 30 drowning incidents, making it the most hazardous state for swimming based on the data.

Tennessee follows closely in second place with a hazardous score of 58.6. The Volunteer State assessed two water bodies, and both were classified as impaired, giving it a 100% impairment rate. With 108 storms recorded between 2010 and 2020and 10 drowning incidents, Tennessee ranks high in overall risk.

New York secures the third spot with a hazardous score of 58.1. The Empire State assessed six water bodies, of which five were found to be impaired, translating to an 83% impairment rate.Between 2010 and 2020, New York experienced 127 storms and reported 14 drowning incidents, contributing to its high ranking.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson for Simmrin Law Group commented:

"The findings underscore the urgent need for improved water safety regulations and proactive intervention in high-risk states. States with impaired water bodies and frequent storms must invest in stronger water quality control measures, enforce stricter safety protocols, and expand public awareness campaigns.

Increased funding for lifeguard programs, real-time hazard monitoring, and better storm preparedness strategies should be prioritized. Without these actions, the risks for swimmers will remain high, especially in areas where environmental hazards are coupled with inadequate safety infrastructure."

Ohio ranks fourth with a hazardous score of 55.8. The Buckeye State assessed one water body, which was found to be impaired, giving it a 100% impairment rate. Ohio recorded 52 storms within 2010-2020 and 10 drowning incidents.

Washington comes in fifth with a hazardous score of 55.6. The Evergreen State assessed nine water bodies, of which eight were found to be impaired, resulting in an 89% impairment rate. Despite experiencing no recorded storms between 2010-2020, the state reported 15 drowning incidents, adding to its overall risk score.

Wisconsin ranks sixth with a hazardous score of 53.8, followed by Connecticut in seventh place with a score of 48.0. Montana follows in eighth place with a score of 44.0, while Utah takes ninth with 41.4. Kansas completes the list in tenth place with a hazardous score of 40.6.

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 Worst Swimming Spots in the U.S. State Impaired Water Body Score out of 40 Storm Score out of 20 Drowning Score out of 40 Total Hazardous Score Rank Florida 14 20 40 74.3 1 Tennessee 40 5 13 58.6 2 New York 33 6 19 58.1 3 Ohio 40 3 13 55.8 4 Washington 36 0 20 55.6 5 Wisconsin 20 0 33 53.8 6 Connecticut 40 4 4 48.0 7 Montana 40 0 4 44.0 8 Utah 40 0 1 41.4 9 Kansas 40 1 0 40.6 10

The study was conducted by Simmrin Law Group, a law firm specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and family law. The firm is dedicated to assisting individuals who have been wronged, are facing challenges, or have been unfairly treated by the justice system.