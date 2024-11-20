North Wales holiday park celebrates 60th birthday following major redevelopment

Talacre in the 1960s

A jewel in the crown of a national holiday operator is celebrating its diamond anniversary.

Darwin Escapes’ Talacre Beach Resort is 60 years old and showing no signs of slowing down!

The popular 44-acre site, on the North Wales coast in Flintshire, is one of the busiest in the region with more than 450 caravans and lodges.

Following a £1million redevelopment - including investment in the clubhouse and accommodation facilities, access to the pool and a new games area and children’s playground - the family-friendly park has continued to attract thousands of holidaymakers and owners from across the UK and beyond to the coastal village, which has a population of less than 500 people.

Talacre Beach

One man who has seen many changes in recent times is Sales Manager Chris Williams, who joined the resort – previously Morfa Camp - as a nightwatchman in 2004.

“Talacre Beach Resort opened in the 1960s and has always been hugely popular, notably with people from the Midlands and the north of England,” said Chris.

“Most of our owners live within a two-hour radius as they have children or are retirees, but we have had several generations of the same family here which shows you how much they love it.

“I’ve worked at the park under two different ownerships and there has always been a real community feeling, and since the transformation under Darwin Escapes there has been even more for people to enjoy.”

That was reflected in a strong start to the autumn, with an influx of new owners joining the five-star tourist board award-winning park, bucking post-pandemic trends.

Chris believes redevelopment of the wider location and neighbouring activities and attractions such as the historic Point of Ayr lighthouse and RSPB nature reserve, amusement arcades, cafes and bars and traditional ice cream parlour, are additional USPs which draw people to the area.

“Despite the many people who visit us every year, this part of the coast is still something of a hidden gem,” he said.

“Talacre is a fantastic place and there is so much to do, especially here on the park where we also have a tropical swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym suite, bar and restaurant, play areas and more, as well as a busy calendar packed with live events and activities.

“But for many the biggest selling point is the beautiful beach, taking in the sea air and being away from the hustle and bustle of the built-up towns and cities and urban areas they travel from, it gives them a much-needed escape from the day to day.”

Chris added: “I think one of the biggest factors in our success and longevity is trust; we have owners who have been with us for decades, they appreciate the transparency and tend to be aspirational.

“Many began with a lower range caravan and have upgraded over the years to high-end lodges or their dream holiday home, which is lovely to see - as we grow, they grow with us and vice versa.

“I’ve seen so many things change over the last 20 years but there has been one constant and that’s the smiles on people’s faces when they open the doors to their caravan for the very first time – long may that continue, and here’s to another 60 years in Talacre for Darwin Escapes.”