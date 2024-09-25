OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, Maldives: Party-loving paradise in winter sun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With European party destinations such as Ibiza shutting up shop for the winter months ahead, fun-loving Brits need not pack away their bikinis and trunks just yet… Wave goodbye to Ibiza, say hello to the Maldives!

Whilst the Maldives might not be the first destination that springs to mind when looking to book a getaway with party-loving family and friends, the chilled out, free-spirited and fun-filled atmosphere of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi – which opened in June 2022 – is the perfect example of why it certainly should not be overlooked.

At the four-star all-inclusive resort, days can be spent sunbathing on the glorious white sand beaches, snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters and stretching away any stresses with the weekly programme of group activities (which includes activities such as yoga and pilates) and, for the kids, the resort offers one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives.

Come the evening, guests can expect a lively atmosphere – whether enjoying a relaxed, food-filled evening with loved ones at one of the resort’s dining experiences or socialising with likeminded travellers on La Promenade – a sociable walkway with seating corners alongside a wine boutique, souvenir shop and café – or the resort’s X360 Bar, one of the largest multi-level bars in the Maldives with live DJ performances every night.

Best for Ibiza-style party vibes – all-year-round

Big-hearted and social, the resort is ideal for groups of friends and families

Known for its “chilled, free-spirited vibes”, guests can immerse themselves in carefree tropical island living at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.

Opening in June 2022, the all-inclusive four-star resort offers unlimited fun with the FUSHI Planwhichincludes activities, dining experiences, drinks, accommodation and speedboat transfers (15 mins from Male) as standard.

Guests can enjoy all-day dining at the Element X Restaurant, poolside indulgence at X360 Bar, and chilled-out dinners at The Copper Pot Food Truck. Just a short boardwalk away, guests can add a touch of luxury with lunch or dinner at Only BLU Under Ocean Restaurant.

The island also features La Promenade, a sociable walkway with seating corners alongside a wine boutique, souvenir shop and café, where guests can relax and socialise with like-minded travellers. In addition to this, guests can expect bustling nightlife at the resort’s X360 Bar, one of the largest multi-level bars in the Maldives with live DJ performances every night. Guests can also expect pool parties, bespoke social events and more!

Book Direct: Villa and holiday plan prices in October 2024 start from £472 for two people sharing per night with further discounts and benefits available for 4-nights or more*. Book at www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-xperience-ailafushi.

*Price correct at the time of pitching and is subject to availability