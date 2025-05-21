Oliver’s Travels offers stays on the historic Sandringham Estate

The Folly

Oliver’s Travels is delighted to introduce The Folly at Sandringham as a brand new and exclusive rental in its collection of extraordinary homes. Guests will have the chance to stay on the iconic Sandringham Estate, where kings and queens have walked for decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Folly is now available to book exclusively through Oliver’s Travels, for the ultimate experience immersed in the estate’s rich history. This latest addition to Oliver’s Travels ever-growing portfolio is a true showcase of the company’s commitment to unique holiday experiences.

Oliver Bell, Co-Founder of Oliver’s Travels, comments: “We’re incredibly proud to introduce The Folly at Sandringham to our collection. At Oliver’s Travels, we’ve always championed holidays that are a little out of the ordinary - with a portfolio full of heritage-rich and characterful homes, The Folly is a natural fit. It’s a rare privilege to offer guests the chance to stay within the grounds of such an iconic estate. This property isn’t just a place to stay - it’s an experience steeped in history, comfort, and quiet grandeur. We’re excited to open the doors to such a unique retreat, and can’t wait to see the stories that unfold here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1862, Sandringham Estate has been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, bought by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. Located in Norfolk, the estate has since served as a beloved countryside home for successive monarchs, offering a serene and intimate setting away from the formalities of Royal life. The Royal Family traditionally gathers at Sandringham for Christmas, and the estate remains a symbol of the monarchy’s lasting connection to the British countryside.

The Folly

Set within the estate’s 20,000 acres of historic parkland, ancient woodland, and landscaped gardens, The Folly at Sandringham is a beautifully restored, turreted retreat that offers guests a rare opportunity to stay near the heart of one of Britain’s most iconic residences. The Folly sublimely combines its rich heritage with modern luxury and quiet grandeur. The home was originally built as a place where ladies retired for tea, and has since been transformed into a refined hideaway, complete with well-preserved period features such as stone hearths, arched doorways, and hand-finished floors. Artefacts from the private collection add authenticity and a sense of history throughout, while the kitchen and dining area are finished in heritage turquoise with historical details such as butler sinks and traditional cabinetry.

The drawing room features French doors which open onto the beautifully landscaped gardens, and the sitting room invites guests to unwind in elegant comfort, with William Morris wallpaper and a cosy wood burner. The Folly sleeps up to six guests in three double bedrooms split across two separate wings. The principal bedroom is found in one wing, complete with an ensuite shower room, with the two additional rooms located in the second wing, one of which has access to a wraparound balcony. Outside, a staircase leads to the turret, which offers a secluded spot from which to enjoy panoramic views across the estate, with the occasional glimpse of the sea on clear days.

Guests staying at The Folly have the entire Sandringham Estate on their doorstep, making it the perfect place to explore the rich Royal heritage and breathtaking surroundings.

2025 rates at The Folly at Sandringham start from £3,000 for a three-night stay for 6 people. To book please visit www.oliverstravels.com or phone 03338880205.