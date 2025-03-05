Oliver’s Travels reveals its White Lotus filming locations

Oliver's Travels Villa Duanphen, Samujana Resort

With the hotly anticipated Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ now underway and bringing all the drama, Oliver’s Travels has revealed that two of its stunning Thai villas in Bangkok and Koh Samui can be spotted on screen.

Since its debut, ‘The White Lotus’ has inspired what is now called The White Lotus Effect, with travellers being drawn to the stunning locations that set the backdrop of each season - minus the murder and mayhem. This time, Thailand has its moment in the spotlight, highlighting its breathtaking beaches, exotic wildlife and vibrant culture. Keep an eye out for the Oliver’s Travels villas that were used as filming locations…

Siri Sala Villa, Bangkok

The dynamic city of Bangkok provides a striking contrast to the island landscapes of Koh Samui, with its colourful collection of grand palaces, gilded temples, bustling markets, and winding canals. As Thailand’s cultural and historical hub, the city is a fascinating blend of old and new, with serene riverside retreats coexisting with lively urban life. Oliver’s Travels Siri Sala Villa, located alongside the Chao Phraya River, played a role in ‘The White Lotus’ storyline, making appearances in the official trailer and show, as well as hosting members of the cast and crew during production. The meticulously restored villa combines modern comforts with the architectural charm of traditional Thai stilt houses. Complete with lush private gardens, a canal-side saltwater pool, and an atmosphere of tranquil privacy, Siri Sala is a sanctuary within the bustle of the city.

2025 rates at Siri Sala Villa start from £37,035 for a seven-night stay for 6 people. To book please visit www.oliverstravels.com or phone 03338880205.

Samujana, Koh Samui

In Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’, the breathtaking island of Koh Samui takes centre stage as the primary setting for the unfolding drama, offering a backdrop of pristine beaches, majestic waterfalls, and lush tropical landscapes. Renowned for its exotic wildlife, bustling night markets, and crystal-clear waters, Koh Samui provides the perfect paradise setting for the hit series. Among the locations featured in this season, the stunning Samujana Resort was used as one of the filming locations, with a scene being filmed in one of the villas. Nestled on a secluded hillside with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand, Samujana is known for its opulent private villas, each boasting contemporary architecture, infinity pools, and world-class amenities. Oliver’s Travels has a collection of villas in the prestigious Samujana estate, including the luxurious Villa Duanphen, perched above the resort and offering unmatched luxury and seclusion.

2025 rates at Villa Duanphen start from £13,855 for a seven-night stay for 8 people, subject to 17% Tax & Service Charge. To book please visit www.oliverstravels.com or phone 03338880205.