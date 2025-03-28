Once upon a time… Virgin Atlantic opened a Zen lounge with bedtime story

Food and Beverage Selection at the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX

Virgin Atlantic has opened a zen-inspired airport lounge to help passengers unwind before long-haul flights - complete with meditation sessions, circadian lighting, and a bedtime story from Alan Cumming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal, the new Clubhouse is the airline’s first to centre itself so heavily around wellness. The idea is to help passengers wind down — not rev up — before boarding. It’s designed with long-haul flyers in mind, particularly those taking any of Virgin’s three daily overnight flights to London Heathrow.

At the heart of the lounge is the 'Zen Den', a dedicated area for guided movement, breathing, and mindfulness sessions delivered through FORME Studio’s smart fitness mirror. The mirror offers a rotating menu of audio-visual content under three categories — Mind, Body and Spirit — designed to help travellers reduce stress and re-centre before take-off. It's the first time Virgin has introduced a space like this in any of its lounges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wellness theme continues with lighting designed to support circadian rhythms, aiming to help passengers feel more rested on overnight flights. Around the lounge, the atmosphere is also low-key, with quiet work pods, plush seating, and even a cinema room with wireless headsets for solo viewing.

Ruby Room at Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX

To set the mood pre-boarding, Virgin Atlantic brought in Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming to record an exclusive audio story — ReLAX and Unwind — available in-lounge to help passengers mentally switch off. “I travel between the US and the UK all the time, and I honestly adore a long-haul flight,” said Cumming. “As the lights dim and I change into my PJs and fluff my pillows, I actually enjoy it more than bedtime at home. So I feel honoured and agog at the idea of lending my voice to a story that will soothe and delight passengers as they’re sipping a cocktail or a cuppa, tucking themselves in and being lulled to dreamland in the skies.”

Virgin Atlantic says the lounge is a direct response to changing travel habits. According to a survey commissioned by the airline, 59% of U.S travellers use stories, meditations or podcasts to relax pre-flight, and 44% say they worry about sleeping properly on planes. Wellness, once an in-flight luxury, is increasingly expected as part of the full journey — beginning at the gate.

That mindset extends to the food and drink menu. Guests can now order table service from any seat or pick up health-forward options at the brasserie-style counter. Dishes include tuna poke bowls, tofu pho, fig salad, and citrus kale. There’s also a strong focus on non-alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks — including TRIP’s 'Mindful Blend' designed to promote calm using ingredients like magnesium, L-theanine and ashwagandha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shower and skincare products are provided by Flamingo Estate, a California brand known for using ingredients sourced from regenerative farms. The bathrooms are stocked with rosemary shampoo, tulsi conditioner, clary sage body lotion and more — all plant-based, all in line with the wellness narrative.

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Bar at LAX

For business travellers, the lounge also includes private work pods named after famous music studios (a nod to Virgin’s record label roots), such as Sunset Sound and Olympic Studios. There’s device charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and quiet areas for solo or collaborative work.

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Customer & Operating Officer, Corneel Koster, said the airline deliberately tailored the LAX Clubhouse to local expectations. “We’re bringing the Clubhouse experience to the West Coast with new spaces and surprises that are unique to Los Angeles,” he said. “Everything about the Clubhouse at LAX is intentionally designed and pays homage to both our British roots and local Los Angeles tastes. Who else has a Zen Den and Alan Cumming reading a bedtime story in The Royal Box?”

The Royal Box is a semi-private VIP area within the lounge, complete with custom lighting and a hidden menu. It’s designed for passengers seeking more privacy or a quieter space before flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the Clubhouse is available to Virgin Atlantic Upper Class passengers, Flying Club Gold members, Delta One customers, and SkyTeam Elite Plus members travelling on an international flight. As a gesture of thanks, active-duty members of the LA Fire Department are also being given complimentary access until 30 June.

The LAX Clubhouse opens daily from 11:30am. For Virgin, it’s another example of how premium travel is evolving — with less focus on excess, and more on the growing demand for calm, comfort, and personal space before boarding.

Story: Belters News