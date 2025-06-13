Opinion: I'm Lithuanian - these are the places visitors should go to for a real flavour of the country

View from the top of Gediminas Tower Hill

If you were thinking about a quick getaway to a country full of rich history, beautiful architecture, and serene nature, Lithuania should be your next destination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without being biased about my homeland, it is definitely a country people are sleeping on. Though small, with fewer than three million people, it offers an experience far bigger than its size suggests. So, if you decide to give this Baltic gem a chance, here's a list of places you should visit for an authentic Lithuanian experience.

Vilnius

The capital city and the birthplace of Hannibal Lecter have plenty to offer, with quirky shops, great restaurants, a rich history, and a UNESCO-listed old town. But to get the best experience, here are the spots that should top your itinerary in Europe's greenest city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Church of St. Anne in Vilnius

Republic of Užupis - One of the most unique neighbourhoods in Vilnius is the self-declared Republic of Užupis. Separated from the old town by a river, it's a bohemian haven filled with green spaces, quirky galleries, cosy cafes, and art workshops. The narrow cobbled streets, some more colourful than the others, even have a constitution engraved on the street walls with 41 clauses. You can even get your passports stamped if you're feeling adventurous!

Gediminas Castle Tower Hill - if you don't mind a steep walk up the hill to the first Vilnius Castle dating back to the 15th century, the views the hill offers are one of a kind.

Lukiškės prison - built in 1904 as one of the most modern and expensive prison buildings in the Russian Empire, Lukiškės prison served for 115 years. Convicts and political prisoners, who were opposed by various political authorities, were held in this prison. It's been closed since 2019, and now, a section of it works as a venue for concerts and as a place for cultural events. If you're interested in history, you can participate in the daily guided tours. You might also like the place if you are a fan of Stranger Things, as the famous Netflix series was filmed here.

The Church of St. Anne - This red Gothic beauty stands proudly in the heart of the old town, and legend has it that Napoleon once declared he wanted to take the church back to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curonian Spit national park

Trolleybuses - Make sure to take a ride with the city's oldest and the most iconic public transport, the trolleybus. Some of those date back to the 1980s - when the country was occupied by the Soviet Union.

View from the top of Gediminas Tower Hill

The Green Lakes - if you do fancy a wild swim, the lakes situated right outside the city will refresh you after a hot summer's day.

Trakai

Trakai castle - located just a quick 30-minute train ride from Vilnius, is the oldest castle in Lithuania, standing proudly on an island in the middle of the lake. If you are a fan of the history of the country's Kings, dukes and duchesses, the 14th-century castle should definitely be on your itinerary.

The Church of St. Anne in Vilnius

Kernavė

Kernavė - located 21 miles northwest of Vilnius, lies the medieval capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Today, it is a small town and an archaeological site. While visiting, you'll be rewarded with impressive hill forts, ancient settlements, burial sites, and other historic monuments.

Seaside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do have some extra time to spare, you can take a trip to the country's seaside, which is on the other side of the country. (Which might sound scary, but as my country is tiny, it will take you around 4 hours by train). While on your way there, you will pass some of the most beautiful Lithuanian forests, which this country is known for.

Klaipėda - the main port city in Lithuania, is known for its German-style old town features and many 18th-century wood-framed buildings.

Curonian Spit - One of Lithuania's most treasured national parks, with its drifting dunes, pine forests, and beautiful beaches, earned a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage list. It also offers a rich cultural heritage of the traditional fishermen's way of life and East Prussian history.

Lithuania may be small, but it's bursting with history, culture, and natural beauty. If you are ready to get your steps in, learn history, do some wild swimming, and explore nature, you will be able to experience Lithuania to the fullest.