Opodo Prime Days are back: A passport to exclusive travel savings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading online travel agent, Opodo, reveals latest exclusive deals from its subscription service (the first ever in online travel): Opodo Prime.

From October 1st to 6th, 2024, Opodo Prime Days will offer great savings on flights and hotels. For the first time ever, Prime Days will last 6 days (previously just 4). App users will gain early access, starting September 30th—securing the best deals before they’re snapped up!

Prime Days offer special discounts across the board, with the 700 airlines and millions of hotels that they offer, with on this special occasion leading airlines and hotels also extending additional exclusive discounts only available during this campaign. During this campaign the largest number of airlines (over 45) including Lufthansa Group, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ajet, Pegasus, Jet2.com, and Eurowings offer additional exclusive discounts for these Prime Days. Subscribers will also find extra discounts from 500,000+ hotels worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest saving made by a customer during the last Prime Days was £744 on a flight + hotel booking! Connect to also make the most of great deals!

Opodo Prime days are back

As ever, the early bird catches the worm and Opodo advises logging in in the first 48 hours to grab the top deals, sneak peek with these 2 special offers: Fly direct from London to Lisbon from £53, a 35% discount (return flight) or from London to New York for £210 (return flight), a 27% discount!

More information can be found aboout Prime Days here: https://www.opodo.co.uk/prime-day/