Orient Express Corinthian: World's Largest Sailing Yacht Hits Water For First Time

The 722ft Orient Express Corinthian underwent her float-out: her official debut on the water.

After four and a half months of assembly by the teams at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in SaintNazaire, France, the world’s largest sailing yacht left the construction dock and moved to the outfitting dockyard.

Built from fourteen structural blocks and crowned with three balestrons rigs that give her a sleek silhouette, the vessel will float for the very first time.

Once buoyant, she was guided by tugs along a set course, before mooring at the quay to begin her final outfitting and finishing phases.

The Orient Express Corinthian is the product of a collaboration between Orient Express and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The world’s largest sailing yacht sets sail in June 2026, cruising first in the Mediterranean and Adriatic that summer, before a transatlantic to the Caribbean. Joining behind her will be sister-ship, Orient Express Olympian, setting sail summer of 2027.

With extraordinary dimensions, 722 ft in length, made for comfort, and with three towering masts supporting 16,146 ft² rigid sails. Yet beyond its sheer scale, this yacht is a pioneer: Orient Express Corinthian is the first sailing yacht equipped with the revolutionary SolidSail propulsion system, complemented by a hybrid propulsion system powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), all in pursuit of near-zero-emission cruising.

An AI-driven floating object detection system aims to minimise the risk of marine mammal collisions, while dynamic positioning technology eliminates the need for anchoring, preserving delicate seabeds. Every aspect of the yacht’s design is calibrated to protect the ocean it traverses.

Architect Maxime d’Angeac, Artistic Director of Orient Express, has conceived a refined interior that reinterprets the golden age of rail travel with a contemporary and elevated sensibility, echoing the grandeur of legendary ocean liners such as Normandie, calling upon the finest French artisans of art and craftsmanship.

The sailing yacht features 54 suites, ranging from 485 ft² to 2 476 ft². Each one is framed by expansive picture windows or terraces and elevated ceilings, offering a rare sense of spaciousness at sea.

With five restaurants and private dining spaces, Orient Express Corinthian features the cuisine of multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Alléno, Executive Chef of both The Orient Express train and the sailing yacht.

In October 2026, Orient Express Corinthian will glide through the Mediterranean and Adriatic on twenty-seven itineraries, from two-night escapes to fourteen-day voyages.

1 . Contributed Cabin Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Bathroom Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Orient Express Corinthian in dock Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Renderings of the yacht at full sail. Photo: Submitted Share