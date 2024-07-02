It might be pricey but Oslo has lots to see and is definitely worth visiting | AFP via Getty Images

New research has ranked European cities from best to worst, based on their nightlife, and I’m here to tell you that you would be foolish not to visit ‘the worst’.

Only one UK city scraped its way into the leaderboard, with Edinburgh coming 20th in the rankings. I live in Edinburgh and it definitely deserves one of the spots but we all know there are other cities just a train journey away which could give it a run for its money.

Meanwhile Porto, Portugal took top spot and Spain had the most cities in the leaderboard with Barcelona, Alicante, Seville and Malaga all making it into the top 20. On the other end of the scale though sat Oslo in Norway, which has been labelled as ‘the worst city for nightlife in Europe’.

Having visited Norway several times over the years, I feel obliged to defend this beautiful city and must attest that it has so much more to offer! Nevertheless, I still laugh when I tell the tale of my first experience in a Norwegian bar…

Two young Yorkshire-born women, we struggled to pick our jaws up from the floor as we were charged the equivalent of £15 for a vodka lemonade – the price was quite a shock compared to our £2 doubles back in Sheffield.

It appears we were not alone in our horror and this goes some way to explaining Oslo’s position in the ranking. Specifically, the research found that on average, a bottle of beer will set you back €11.79 and a bottle of wine a hefty €12.16.

We did have a friendly joke with the bartender who shared the Norwegian tradition of ‘vorspiel’. This is essentially a pre-night out gathering where most of the drinking is done, to avoid the high prices in the bars.

While it may not be worth breaking the bank to experience the nightlife, Oslo has a rich tapestry of culture, history and natural beauty. So, go ‘vorspiel’ and then head to my favourite budget-friendly attractions that make Oslo worth the visit:

Vigeland Sculpture Park

Vigeland Sculpture Park is well worth a visit in Oslo | VisitOslo

The largest sculpture park created by a single artist in the world Vigelandsparken features over 200 sculptures by Gustav Vigeland. Famous for the raw and honest depiction of humans, many of the sculptures are nude and capture a wide array of emotion and experience. With the long daylight hours and pleasant weather that you can expect in the Oslo summer, it’s a great spot to wander – and there is no charge for entry.

The Royal Palace

Oslo's Royal Palace is a wonderful place to see for free | VisitOslo

Not only is this a gorgeous building to visit but they also have a changing of the guards that takes place every day around 1.30pm. Not only do you have more likelihood of catching the procession compared to the changing of the guards in London but it also felt like a much more intimate experience. Yet it somehow manages to maintain its grandeur with the unique uniforms and performance from the guard’s band.

Whilst you can do all of this for free, in the summer months you also have the opportunity to explore the lavish interiors as the palace opens its doors for guided tours. Kids go free whilst it’s 220 Norwegian Kroner (around £16) for adults.

Oslo Opera House

The Opera House has become the city's hallmark – both architecturally and culturally. | VisitOslo

Not just for opera aficionados, though a great opportunity to catch a performance if you are! A striking example of contemporary architecture, the attraction of this building is the invitation to walk on its roof. Made of marble, the roof has been designed as a large, gently sloping surface that visitors can walk on from ground level to the highest point. From the top, you can expect breathtaking views of the city and picturesque landscape of the Oslofjord, for free.

The National Museum

The National Gallery is now part of the National Museum and is well worth a visit | VisitOslo

Perhaps worth the trip to Oslo all in itself, the National Museum is home to one of the world’s most famous paintings - Edvard Much’s ‘The Scream’ painting. Beyond this, the gallery also houses an impressive collection of other Norweigian art, spanning centuries. Children once again can visit for free, and entry for adults is less than £15 at 200 NOK.