Our South Africa experts share their top tips for 72 hours in Cape Town – and beyond

Aerial view of Cape Town

Cape Town has been crowned the Best Long-Haul City Break in the latest Which? magazine rankings, securing the top spot with five stars for food and drink, value for money, and shopping. With its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and fantastic weather, it’s the ultimate destination for UK travellers seeking adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences – all at surprisingly affordable prices.

The team at South African Tourism has compiled expert recommendations on how to make the most of 72 hours in Cape Town, plus top tips for exploring further afield.

DO

Three must-visit attractions for UK travellers include:

Table Mountain – Take the cableway or hike for breathtaking views.

– Take the cableway or hike for breathtaking views. Robben Island – A moving historical experience where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

– A moving historical experience where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned. V&A Waterfront – A lively hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

For thrill-seekers, sidecar tours offer a unique way to see the city, while those looking for a peaceful afternoon can rent a pedal boat at the V&A Waterfront. Hikers will love the Pipe Track, a scenic route with stunning coastal views.

EAT

Savour the best of Cape Town’s food scene. Tuck into fresh seafood at the city’s picturesque harbours, browse local markets including Oranjezicht City Farm Market for local produce where you can try and buy, or check out the OG of farmer’s markets, Neighbourgoods, for a celebration of street culture and a Cape Malay curry. If you're after a vibrant atmosphere, The Bay Harbour Market is a hotspot for food, crafts and unique experiences.

DRINK

Whatever your tipple, Cape Town delivers. From craft beer and gin distilleries serving local blends, to world-beating red and white wine. The biggest surprise though is the price; Brits will be pleasantly surprised to sip on some excellent local wine from just £2.50 a glass. The Durbanville Wine Safari offers day trips that combine delicious food and wine experiences with opportunities for adventure and exploring the area’s rich history. Chinchilla Rooftop Cocktail Bar and Lounge, with breathtaking beachfront views, expertly crafted cocktails and captivating live performances should also be on your radar.

STAY

No matter what your budget, Cape Town offers something for everyone. For those looking to keep costs low, The Stock Exchange Apartment Hotel, in a central location, offers excellent value with rooms available from £43 per night. Surrounded by greenery, yet still in a central location with easy access to Cape Town’s attractions, The Dorp Hotel offers stylish, boutique accommodation at a great price, with doubles from £119 per night and the best views in the city. For a more luxurious experience, The Atlantic Gold offers sea views in a more tranquil, secluded location, with double rooms starting from £159 per night. For a truly indulgent stay, The O’Two Boutique Hotel offers a high-end escape on the sea front only a short walk to the city centre, with doubles starting from £244 per night.

FLOP

Beach lovers are spoiled for choice. With four different areas, Clifton Beaches can satisfy the fussiest of sunseekers (fourth beach boasts Blue Flag status), while Camps Bay, just a bit further along the coast, provides great views of the dramatic peaks of the Twelve Apostles.

EXPLORE BEYOND CAPE TOWN

While Cape Town is a big draw for visitors to South Africa, many of the country’s outstanding experiences can be found beyond the city.

For wine lovers, the Elgin wine region offers exceptional Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, or travel Route 62, the world’s longest wine route, enjoying spectacular landscapes, with plenty of charming small towns to break up the journey.

The West Coast offers up pristine beaches, rich marine life at Langebaan Lagoon, and beautiful indigenous wildflower displays, with the scenic Cederberg Mountains, perfect for hiking, which are a must for outdoors lovers.

FLIGHTS

Getting to Cape Town has never been easier:

Norse Atlantic Airways now offers direct flights from London Gatwick, with fares from £499 return.

now offers direct flights from London Gatwick, with fares from £499 return. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic also operate direct routes from London.

Cape Town’s Recent Accolades

Best Long-Haul City Break – Which? Magazine

– Which? Magazine Best Value Long-Haul Destination – Post Office Travel Money Long Haul Report

– Post Office Travel Money Long Haul Report Best City in the World – Telegraph Travel Awards

– Telegraph Travel Awards Africa’s Leading City Destination – World Travel Awards

– World Travel Awards Best City in Africa – Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

– Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards Top Destination in Africa – TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

– TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Top 10 Cities to Visit – Lonely Planet