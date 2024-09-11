Over a third of Brits take tea bags on holiday with them

Study reveals that many Brits can’t holiday abroad without packing their favourite tea bags, and often, their favourite biscuits

From bedding to cleaning products and slippers, it seems Brits can’t holiday abroad without packing their much-loved home comforts. But there’s one item in particular Brits refuse to travel without...tea!

A new study has revealed the home comforts holidaymakers miss the most when they head abroad, and the weird and wonderful items they insist on taking in their suitcase.

The survey of 2,000 British adults let slip that over a third (37%) of Brits take teabags with them on holiday, because they just ‘can’t manage without them’ and ‘tea just isn’t the same abroad!’.

Brits love a cup of tea - even on holiday!

One in ten (10%) take their favourite mug to drink out of too, and a further 11% admit to taking this one step further by packing their own kettle.

One in five of us (21%) even take along our favourite biscuits for the full tea-break experience whilst on holiday.

Those in Belfast are the biggest brew-lovers with half (50%) of residents saying they take teabags on holiday, closely followed by Cardiff (49%) and Liverpool (45%).

Of those who forget to pack tea bags, over a quarter (27%) named British them as their most- missed home comforts when on holiday.

Top ten most popular ‘weird items’ Brits pack in their suitcase:

Teabags (37%)

Cleaning products (32%)

Bedding (29%)

Slippers (25%)

Coffee (24%)

Biscuits (21%)

Alarm Clock (17%)

Extension Lead (16%)

Kettle (11%)

Coat Hangers (10%)

Despite taking many of their home comforts, two thirds of Brits (66%) forget to take at least one important thing on holiday every time they go away.

The most common forgotten item is suncream with a third of Brits having forgotten the essential item at some point, followed by plug adaptors (20%) and a hairbrush (18%).

On the findings, Samantha Wilcox, Organic Manager at tombola, said: “Our research shows that while we are a nation of holiday-lovers, we also love our home comforts. Taking our favourite items away with us provides a little slice of home, but it can come at a cost, as many people subsequently forget some of the much-needed essentials.

“Packing thoroughly and efficiently, means you can not only take your favourite home comforts, you also won't find yourself dashing to foreign supermarkets on the first day of your holiday.”