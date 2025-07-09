OXFORDSHIRE: Summer staycation discount deal hotter than heatwave

By Chris Page
Contributor
29 minutes ago
Mollies "budget-luxe" bunksplaceholder image
Mollies "budget-luxe" bunks
Mollie's Soho House designed motels have launched cash-saver promo scorching as current weather, offering rooms from thrifty £59.50.

SUMMER_15 code allows guests to enjoy great value breaks at Oxfordshire or Bristol sites, including icing on the cost-cutting cake in cooling form of 99 Flake ice cream!

Bringing fresh approach to roadside hospitality, Mollie’s is UK take on classic American motel for a new era with playful interiors, personable service and distinct "budget-luxe" ethos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located roadside in Oxfordshire, just moments away from much-loved tourism magnet Cotswolds, and Bristol, just 30 minutes from city centre attractions, design-led sleek sites offer everything visitors need for memorable stay without breaking the bank.

Mollies roomy double roomplaceholder image
Mollies roomy double room

From double and twin rooms to interconnecting and bunk rooms, Mollie’s provides perfect accommodation for individuals, couples, families or friends.

All rooms feature luxury Hypnos beds, rainfall showers, Cowshed products, Dyson and GHD appliances. And, refreshingly welcome during summer heatwaves, climate control smart tech.

On-site diners, central to Mollie’s star-spangled experience, offers transatlantic spin on vintage American pit stop, serving crowd-pleasing comfort food from award-winning burgers and fried chicken to nachos and shakes.

Related topics:OxfordshireBristolAmericanDysonghd
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice