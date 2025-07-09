OXFORDSHIRE: Summer staycation discount deal hotter than heatwave

Mollies "budget-luxe" bunks

Mollie's Soho House designed motels have launched cash-saver promo scorching as current weather, offering rooms from thrifty £59.50.

SUMMER_15 code allows guests to enjoy great value breaks at Oxfordshire or Bristol sites, including icing on the cost-cutting cake in cooling form of 99 Flake ice cream!

Bringing fresh approach to roadside hospitality, Mollie’s is UK take on classic American motel for a new era with playful interiors, personable service and distinct "budget-luxe" ethos.

Located roadside in Oxfordshire, just moments away from much-loved tourism magnet Cotswolds, and Bristol, just 30 minutes from city centre attractions, design-led sleek sites offer everything visitors need for memorable stay without breaking the bank.

From double and twin rooms to interconnecting and bunk rooms, Mollie’s provides perfect accommodation for individuals, couples, families or friends.

All rooms feature luxury Hypnos beds, rainfall showers, Cowshed products, Dyson and GHD appliances. And, refreshingly welcome during summer heatwaves, climate control smart tech.

On-site diners, central to Mollie’s star-spangled experience, offers transatlantic spin on vintage American pit stop, serving crowd-pleasing comfort food from award-winning burgers and fried chicken to nachos and shakes.